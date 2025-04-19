Wuthering Waves announces rewards for First Anniversary 

The First Anniversary of Wuthering Waves is right around the corner, and Kuro Games will give some exciting rewards to all Rovers to commemorate the game turing a year old. From Astrites to Tides, expect a ton of in-game items when you log in during the upcoming version 2.3, and even more if you participate in the various featured events.

Ad

Besides Astrites and Tides, Kuro Games will release a new Wing skin for your Glider you can get for free. Here's everything you can expect as a reward during the Wuthering Waves first anniversary.

Kuro Games announces new Glider skin and more as Wuthering Waves First Anniversary reward

The new Glider Skin that Rovers can earn (Image via Kuro Games)

May 23, 2025 will mark one year since Kuro Games released Wuthering Waves, opening the door to Solaris 3 for all Rovers. To celebrate the game's first Anniversary, the developers have lined up the following exciting rewards for every player out there:

Ad

Trending

Gifts of Grand Celebration (Reward Distribution will start on May 23): 10 x Radiant Tides and Anniversary Avatar called Moment of Resonance.

10 x Radiant Tides and Anniversary Avatar called Moment of Resonance. Gifts of Grand Reunion (After version 2.3 goes live) : 5 x Lustrous and 5 x Radiant Tides from seven-days login event.

: 5 x Lustrous and 5 x Radiant Tides from seven-days login event. Gifts of Melodic Verse: 300 x Astrites, Tuners and more.

300 x Astrites, Tuners and more. Cubie Derby - Warmup : 10 x Lustrous Tides, Flight Aspect: Laureate (new glider skin) and more rewards.

: 10 x Lustrous Tides, Flight Aspect: Laureate (new glider skin) and more rewards. Gilded Night Market: New event that will allow you to earn rewards from older events and 10 x Lustrous Tides.

Ad

Expect more than 30 Lustrous Tides from the various events, alongside the new Glider skin, Phantom Echo appearances, and more rewards including Astrites. But keep in mind that these rewards will be distributed throughout the update.

Besides the First anniversary celebrations, expect normal events that will be featured in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. The following codes were announced that will give you upto 300 Astrites among other Rewards.

1STANNIVERSARY

EVERFLOWING

WITHYOU

WuWa Version 2.3 will go live on April 29, 2025, which will also celebrate the game's launch on Steam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.