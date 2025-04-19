Wuthering Waves announces rewards for First Anniversary 

Wuthering Waves First Anniversary
Wuthering Waves First Anniversary rewards announced (Image via Kuro Games)

The First Anniversary of Wuthering Waves is right around the corner, and Kuro Games will give some exciting rewards to all Rovers to commemorate the game turing a year old. From Astrites to Tides, expect a ton of in-game items when you log in during the upcoming version 2.3, and even more if you participate in the various featured events.

Besides Astrites and Tides, Kuro Games will release a new Wing skin for your Glider you can get for free. Here's everything you can expect as a reward during the Wuthering Waves first anniversary.

Kuro Games announces new Glider skin and more as Wuthering Waves First Anniversary reward

The new Glider Skin that Rovers can earn (Image via Kuro Games)
The new Glider Skin that Rovers can earn (Image via Kuro Games)

May 23, 2025 will mark one year since Kuro Games released Wuthering Waves, opening the door to Solaris 3 for all Rovers. To celebrate the game's first Anniversary, the developers have lined up the following exciting rewards for every player out there:

  • Gifts of Grand Celebration (Reward Distribution will start on May 23): 10 x Radiant Tides and Anniversary Avatar called Moment of Resonance.
  • Gifts of Grand Reunion (After version 2.3 goes live): 5 x Lustrous and 5 x Radiant Tides from seven-days login event.
  • Gifts of Melodic Verse: 300 x Astrites, Tuners and more.
  • Cubie Derby - Warmup: 10 x Lustrous Tides, Flight Aspect: Laureate (new glider skin) and more rewards.
  • Gilded Night Market: New event that will allow you to earn rewards from older events and 10 x Lustrous Tides.
Expect more than 30 Lustrous Tides from the various events, alongside the new Glider skin, Phantom Echo appearances, and more rewards including Astrites. But keep in mind that these rewards will be distributed throughout the update.

Besides the First anniversary celebrations, expect normal events that will be featured in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. The following codes were announced that will give you upto 300 Astrites among other Rewards.

  • 1STANNIVERSARY
  • EVERFLOWING
  • WITHYOU

WuWa Version 2.3 will go live on April 29, 2025, which will also celebrate the game's launch on Steam.

