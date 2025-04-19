Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

The Wuthering Waves version 2.3 livestream premiered on April 19, 2025, providing fans with a preview of what to expect from the upcoming update. Kuro Games showcased the new characters, weapons, events, and more. They also rewarded the viewers with three exclusive redeem codes, offering 300 Astrites and other valuable resources.

This article lists all three Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream redeem codes and their rewards, and includes information about their expiry times. It also provides details on how to use the codes in this RPG.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry timing

The Wuthering Waves version 2.3 Preview Special Broadcast was conducted on April 19, 2025, on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels. During the telecast, the developer revealed key information about the next update and announced the following livestream codes:

1STANNIVERSARY - Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3

- Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3 EVERFLOWING - Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000

- Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000 WITHYOU - Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5

It is recommended to use these codes at the earliest to not miss out on the free Astrites, which can be used to summon the new characters and weapons. The livestream indicated that the codes will expire on April 21, 2025, at 8:59 AM (PT).

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

The redemption code option can be found in the Other Settings menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

Redeeming the livestream redeem codes in WuWa is fairly straightforward and can be done within the game. Just follow these steps:

Boot up the game on any platform.

Open the Pause menu from the top right corner.

Go to Settings.

Head over to Other Settings.

Click on the Redeem button to open a dialog box.

Paste the code and click Confirm.

Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.

Upon a successful redemption, the rewards will be delivered via in-game mail shortly.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

