Wuthering Waves 2.3 release date, time, and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update is scheduled to release on April 29, 2025, and will feature the title's first anniversary. To showcase everything the patch offers, Kuro Games has also conducted a livestream event. The patch will see the official debut of Zani and Ciaccona, two highly anticipated 5-star Resonators. As such, players would want to know when the update goes live in their region.
This article further discusses the WuWa 2.3 release schedule for every timezone and presents a countdown to track it.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 release date and global countdown
According to the official announcement, Wuthering Waves 2.3 will be released globally on April 29, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Kuro Games will schedule a seven-hour maintenance before the update, and its exact downtime schedule will be made public soon.
The launch date and time may vary depending on the player’s location. For instance, servers in America will receive the update on April 28, 2025. To avoid confusion, we have listed below the WuWa 2.3 release schedule for the major regions:
America (April 28, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (April 29, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (April 29, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
The update release window coincides with Wuthering Waves’ Steam launch. Here’s a countdown to help readers track the remaining time:
As specified, version 2.3 will bring several new content in honor of the first anniversary. The offering includes a fresh batch of events and, most importantly, free rewards. Additionally, players will get to summon Zani and Ciaccona from the upcoming banners.
The latest livestream event has confirmed that Zani's banner will arrive in the first phase of the update. She is a powerful gauntlet wielder from the Spectro element who boasts unique fighting forms and proficiency with the frazzle effect. Ciaccona will be featured in the second phase of the patch as a 5-star character from the Aero attribute.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
