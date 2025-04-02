Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing reveals Zani, upcoming playable character

Kuro Games has finally announced Zani as a playable character for the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. The Resonator from Rinascita is one of the community's favorite characters, and fans have been eagerly anticipating her release ever since she appeared in the first chapter of the Ragunna storyline.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 is also expected to mark the game's first anniversary, and Zani's addition as a playable character with this update will be a major highlight. Although the last time we saw Zani was during the main plot, when players helped her investigate the breach at the Averado Vault, she may reappear in the upcoming storyline of the 2.3 update.

Zani revealed for the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update

Wuthering Waves 2.2 has become one of the most beloved updates in the community, bringing the crisis in Rinascita to a conclusion. However, many fans noticed the absence of Zani, an employee of the Montelli family and a crucial ally who helped the Rover during their journey across the island nation. While many hoped to see her during the story missions, she never appeared.

All is not lost, though, as Kuro Games has officially revealed Zani as a playable character in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. She will likely feature in the first phase banner of the new patch and has been confirmed to join her employer, Carlotta Montelli, as a 5-star character.

The announcement post on X reads:

"Zani, a serious and reliable Montelli employee, follows a strict routine and manages tasks with ease. For years, she has clocked in on time without fail, finding as much enjoyment in her well-ordered life as in her carefully planned moments of leisure."

Version 2.3 is set to release on April 29, 2025, when Wuthering Waves will also launch on Steam. It will likely serve as the game's one-year anniversary update.

Kuro Games has confirmed that the ongoing 2.2 update is the shortest patch in the game's history so far. More details about version 2.3 will be revealed during the Special Broadcast.

