Everything new in Wuthering Waves 2.2 update

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, scheduled to launch on March 27, 2025, will feature a wealth of new content. From new banners to explorable areas, the recent livestream has unveiled what the patch has in store. Players can look forward to Cantarella's debut and Rover harnessing new attributes in the upcoming story.

Read on to learn everything new coming in Wuthering Waves 2.2.

What’s new in Wuthering Waves 2.2 update?

1) New character and banners

Cantarella banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 banner will introduce Cantarella to the playable roster as a new 5-star character from the Havoc attribute. She uses a rectifier to inflict massive damage on targets while healing allies. Her banner will be available in the first phase of the patch with Camellya's rerun.

The second phase is reserved for The Shorekeeper's rerun. The list below further specifies the characters featured in the version 2.2 banners:

Phase 1

5-star: Camellya, Cantarella

4-star: Danjin, Chixia, Yuanwu

Phase 2

5-star: The Shorekeeper

4-star: Aalto, Baizhi, Sanhua

2) Aero Rover with a signature weapon

Bloodpact’s Pledge (Image via Kuro Games)

One of the highlights of the forthcoming patch is Aero Rover. It seems that the NPC will harness the new element and use a new Aero mechanism to deal damage to enemies during combat. Aero Rover’s signature weapon, Bloodpact’s Pledge, will further complement their playstyle.

The best part is players can obtain the sword for free in patch 2.2.

3) Quests and exploration

Story quest of version 2.2 (Image via Kuro Games)

Players can look forward to the main quest titled “The Maiden, The Defier, The Death Crier,” which will further the narrative. In the upcoming story, Rovers will embark on a journey to Avinoleum Theological Seminary, a brand new explorable device that defies the laws of gravity. There will be a Gravity Adjustment feature to navigate the inverted plain.

Version 2.2 will also bring Cantarella's companion quest and a bunch of side missions.

4) New Echoes and Sonata Effects

New Echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

Patch 2.2 will introduce several new Echoes in Wuthering Waves. Here are the ones revealed so far:

Glacio Drake

Electro Drake

Aero Drake

La Guardia

Players can further complete the upcoming exploration quests to acquire the Capitaneus Phantom Echo. In addition, “Nightmare Lampylumen Myriad” and “Reminiscence: Fleurdalys” Echoes will be available from their respective domains.

Since Aero Rover is coming to patch 2.2, Kuro Games has added the Gusts of Welkin Sonata Effect.

5) New Events

An upcoming event reward of 10 free wishes (Image via Kuro Games)

The recent telecast has touched upon all the events that are heading to version 2.2.

Scales of Past (Avinoleum)

Winds of the Past

Acropolis Documentarian

Avinoleum Travel Atlus

Lollo Campaign: Set Sail

Ragunna Weather Forecast

If You Gaze into the Abyss of Dreams

Virtual Crisis: Prototype Trials

6) Quality of life features

Here are the QoL updates highlighted during the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream:

A PC launcher optimization will reduce the resource size, which translates to fewer files to download during the updates.

Color settings improvements will offer more customization for brightness, contrast, and saturation.

A new supply pack option will allow players to quickly access items while upgrading Resonators.

Rovers will be able to use a new story review option to glance at character dialogues.

Titles will be granted based on specific task completions.

Increased the number of waypoints players can deploy in the overworld.

Players will be able to deploy more Casket Sonars in version 2.2.

