Kuro Games has officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.2 banners during their recent livestream events. Players can look forward to the debut of Cantarella as the new 5-star Resonator from the Havoc attribute, alongside her signature weapon. The patch will also feature reruns of two popular characters, Camellya and Shorekeeper, for those who wish to summon them.

Ad

The livestream revealed the exact phases for each limited-time convene, helping Rovers plan their resources accordingly. This article further discusses the Wuthering Waves 2.2 banners schedule.

All Wuthering Waves 2.2 banners

Phase I - Cantarella and Camellya

Cantarella banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Cantarella will be released in the first phase of Wuthering Waves version 2.2. Hence, her banner will be released with the update on March 27, 2025. She is a 5-star Havoc Resonator with an affinity for Rectifiers, and her abilities are a source of healing and damage bonuses for the entire team.

Ad

Trending

Camellya will also appear in the first phase of patch 2.2 via a rerun banner. She hails from the Havoc attribute and wields the sword as her weapon. She excels as a DPS that can nuke targets with nothing but Basic Attacks.

Here are all the characters players can obtain in the first phase of version 2.2:

Cantarella (5-star- Havoc)

(5-star- Havoc) Camellya (5-star- Havoc)

(5-star- Havoc) Danjin (4-star- Havoc)

(4-star- Havoc) Chixia (4-star- Fusion)

(4-star- Fusion) Yuanwu (4-star- Electro)

The weapon banner in the first phase of patch 2.2 will feature Cantarella’s signature Rectifier, the Whisper of Sirens. At the same time, Camellya’s weapon will be available if players want to summon it.

Ad

Phase II- Shorekeeper

Shorekeeper banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Shorekeeper is among the characters featured in Wuthering Waves 2.2. Her banners will be featured in the second phase of the patch. She is a highly coveted support Resonator from the Spectro attribute, capable of healing allies and buffing their damage by wielding a Rectifier.

Ad

Unfortunately, Kuro Games didn’t specify the release date for the Phase 2 banners. Hence, Rovers have no option but to wait to find out. Here are all the characters the convention will bring:

Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Aalto (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Baizhi (4-star Glacio)

Shorekeeper’s signature weapon, Stellar Symphony will also be available during the second phase.

Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.