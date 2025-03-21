Wuthering Waves March 2025 redeem codes: List of all codes released this month

Wuthering Waves redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to earn free Astrites and there are several active ones during the ongoing 2.1 update. Kuro Games often releases new codes during livestreams, version releases, and more. Considering they expire after a certain period, it is imperative to keep an eye out for the new ones to not miss out on the free resources.

This article will list all Wuthering Waves redeem codes you can use in March 2025 along with their corresponding rewards.

All active Wuthering Waves redeem codes in March 2025

Here are all the active Wuthering Waves redeem codes that can be used during March 2025 to get free rewards:

WUWA4PC : Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000

: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000 WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000

It is important to exchange these codes at the earliest as they tend to expire after a certain period. If you are wondering how to use redemption codes in the RPG, the following section will help you with that.

How to use redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

How to redeem codes in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Using redeem codes in WuWa is a simple ordeal and can be easily accomplished from within the game. Here's how to do so:

Boot up the game on any device and log in with your account details.

Open the Pause menu by clicking on the top-right corner or by pressing the Esc key on PC.

Go to the Settings menu, which can be found in the bottom right.

Navigate to the Other Settings option.

Click on the Redemption Code option.

Paste the code in the dialog box and press Confirm.

Repeat this process for all remaining codes.

It is recommended you do not manually type the codes and copy-paste them instead to avoid typos.

Recently expired redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

The following redemption codes have expired recently and you should avoid using them:

TREASUREHUNT : Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2

: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2 VAULTOPS : Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2

: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2 SETSAIL: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

