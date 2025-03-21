  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wuthering Waves March 2025 redeem codes: List of all codes released this month

Wuthering Waves March 2025 redeem codes: List of all codes released this month

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Mar 21, 2025 10:19 GMT
all wuthering waves redeem codes
Here is a list of all Wuthering Waves redeem codes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to earn free Astrites and there are several active ones during the ongoing 2.1 update. Kuro Games often releases new codes during livestreams, version releases, and more. Considering they expire after a certain period, it is imperative to keep an eye out for the new ones to not miss out on the free resources.

Ad

This article will list all Wuthering Waves redeem codes you can use in March 2025 along with their corresponding rewards.

All active Wuthering Waves redeem codes in March 2025

Here are all the active Wuthering Waves redeem codes that can be used during March 2025 to get free rewards:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000
  • WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It is important to exchange these codes at the earliest as they tend to expire after a certain period. If you are wondering how to use redemption codes in the RPG, the following section will help you with that.

How to use redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

How to redeem codes in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)
How to redeem codes in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Using redeem codes in WuWa is a simple ordeal and can be easily accomplished from within the game. Here's how to do so:

Ad
  • Boot up the game on any device and log in with your account details.
  • Open the Pause menu by clicking on the top-right corner or by pressing the Esc key on PC.
  • Go to the Settings menu, which can be found in the bottom right.
  • Navigate to the Other Settings option.
  • Click on the Redemption Code option.
  • Paste the code in the dialog box and press Confirm.
  • Repeat this process for all remaining codes.
Ad

It is recommended you do not manually type the codes and copy-paste them instead to avoid typos.

Recently expired redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

The following redemption codes have expired recently and you should avoid using them:

  • TREASUREHUNT: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2
  • VAULTOPS: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2
  • SETSAIL: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000
Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी