In Wuthering Waves, Brant is a brand-new 5-star Fusion resonator from Rinascita. This support character wields a Sword and boasts an incredible set of abilities. He is also capable of dealing plenty of damage, generating a shield, and healing allies. Moreover, he is capable of buffing the Resonance Skill and Fusion DMG of the character who takes the field after him.

Ad

This guide explains how to play Brant in Wuthering Waves.

How to play Brant optimally in Wuthering Waves

Brant swings towards enemies when attacking (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kuro Games)

Brant is a highly versatile character who can do a lot of things and fit in various team compositions. However, be mindful of his rotations and provide him enough field time to make the most out of his abilities.

Ad

Trending

Brant's gameplay animations are quite exciting, with him swinging while using his attacks, especially during mid-air Basic Attacks. Use these mid-air attacks often as it is one of the primary ways of dealing damage and gaining Forte.

Resonance Skill Anchors Aweigh! (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kuro Games)

As for Brant's Resonance Skill, it allows him to swing toward enemies and deal damage, after which he hurls himself into the air. When mid-air, you can either use Basic Attacks or press the Skill again to perform a Plunge Attack.

Ad

However, it is recommended to use this ability when Brant's Bravo (Forte) is full, as doing so will replace his plunge with Anchors Aweigh!, which will deal considerable damage and generate a shield.

Brant's Resonance Liberation is also a key aspect of his gameplay. Casting it will deal a lot of Fusion DMG and heal the team. It also allows Brant to enter the Aflame state, during which Basic Attacks and Resonance Skill Anchors Aweigh! will generate 100% more Bravo points. This is helpful, as generating 25/50/75/100 Bravo points also heals the characters.

Ad

Recommended Brant gameplay rotation in Wuthering Waves

The ideal rotation for the character depends on the Echo set being used in Brant's build. When using the Tidebreaking Courage set, here's the best way to play him:

Begin the rotation by taking the field and triggering Brant's Intro Skill.

Cast Resonance Liberation to heal the party and enter the Aflame state.

Perform mid-air Basic Attacks to deal damage and generate Bravo.

Use Anchors Aweigh! Resonance Skill to deal damage and generate a shield.

Follow this up with the Echo skill, and then use Brant's Outro Skill to switch to another resonator. Doing so will buff the next character's Resonance Skill and Fusion DMG.

Ad

If you are using the Molten Rift set on Brant, it is recommended to use the normal variant of Resonance Skill before casting his Resonance Liberation to make the most out of the set bonus.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.