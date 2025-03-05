Best Brant build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Brant in Wuthering Waves is a new 5-star Fusion Resonator from Rinascita. He is a support character who uses a Sword. Similar to other playable characters, Brant can be equipped with several different weapons and Echoes. Moreover, players can get the most out of him by using him in a few specific team compositions.

On that note, this article details the best Echo sets, weapons, and teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves.

Best Sonata Effects for Brant in Wuthering Waves

There are two Echo sets whose Sonata Effects can be useful for Brant:

1) Tidebreaking Courage

Tidebreaking Courage costs 4 Echo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Tidebreaking Courage is arguably the best Echo set for Brant in Wuthering Waves. It provides him with extra Energy Regen and buffs his ATK and Attribute DMG based on his Energy Regen. To maximize the set bonus, it is recommended that players reach 250% Energy Regen on their builds.

Here are the main stats and substats to prioritize for Tidebreaking Courage:

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Energy Regen

: Energy Regen Cost 3 : Energy Regen / Fusion DMG Bonus

: Energy Regen / Fusion DMG Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen, Basic Attack DMG Bonus

2) Molten Rift

Molten Rift costs 4 Echo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Molten Rift is a versatile Echo set that can be used by several Fusion characters, including Brant. When using this set, opt for the following main stats and substats:

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Energy Regen

: Energy Regen Cost 3 : Energy Regen

: Energy Regen Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen, Basic Attack DMG Bonus

Main Echo skill for Brant in Wuthering Waves

Depending on the Echo set players are going for, they will have to select either Dragon of Dirge or Inferno Rider as the Cost 4 Echo. While the former can be found in Rinascita's Penitent's End region, the latter is located in Huanglong's Port City of Guixu.

Best weapons for Brant in Wuthering Waves

Brant can be equipped with several different swords in Wuthering Waves. Among them, his signature 5-star weapon, Unflickering Valor, will be his best option. Moreover, it is important to note that Brant's Echo set will vary depending on the weapon players pick from the options below:

Best weapons to use with Tidebreaking Courage set

Unflickering Valor (Image via Kuro Games)

Unflickering Valor : This is Brant's 5-star signature weapon and his best-in-slot option. It provides him with a considerable amount of Energy Regen and a little Crit. Rate, along with a strong Basic Attack DMG buff after casting Resonance Liberation.

: This is Brant's 5-star signature weapon and his best-in-slot option. It provides him with a considerable amount of Energy Regen and a little Crit. Rate, along with a strong Basic Attack DMG buff after casting Resonance Liberation. Overture: This is Brant's best 4-star weapon, and it provides him with Energy Regen as well.

Best weapons to use with Molten Rift set

Emerald of Genesis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Emerald of Genesis : This is a standard 5-star weapon in the game and provides its user with a lot of Crit. Rate. Moreover, it also increases Energy Regen and ATK.

: This is a standard 5-star weapon in the game and provides its user with a lot of Crit. Rate. Moreover, it also increases Energy Regen and ATK. Red Spring : This is Camellya's 5-star signature weapon — another strong sword that provides Crit. Rate and buffs the ATK of the wielder.

: This is Camellya's 5-star signature weapon — another strong sword that provides Crit. Rate and buffs the ATK of the wielder. Blazing Brilliance: This is Changli's 5-star signature weapon, which provides Crit. DMG, ATK, and Resonance Skill DMG.

Best teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves

Brant, Changli, and Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Brant can be used in a variety of team compositions, but here are some that truly make him shine:

Changli + Brant + Shorekeeper

Changli + Brant + Verina

Brant + Sanhua + Shorekeeper

Brant + Sanhua + Verina

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

