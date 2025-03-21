When is Wuthering Waves coming to Steam?

Kuro Games recently revealed on their official social media platforms that Wuthering Waves is scheduled to launch on Steam on April 29, 2025 (UTC+8). This release coincides with the rollout of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update, which will also be the version celebrating the game's first anniversary, as announced by the developers during the recent version 2.2 livestream.

This article will go over all the details related to Wuthering Waves being released on Steam, and also provide a universal countdown indicating the same.

Wuthering Waves will soon be available on Steam

As of this writing, Wuthering Waves is available for players to add to their Steam wishlists. Considering that every Wuthering Waves patch has consistently been released at 11 am (UTC+8), it is safe to say that the game will likely become available on Steam on April 29, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).

Here is a universal countdown indicating the time left until Wuthering Waves is made available on Steam across all regions.

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update is expected to introduce a ton of fresh content and features, further enhancing the overall gameplay experience. This will also be the update where Wuthering Waves will celebrate its first anniversary on May 22, 2025. Details about the upcoming update’s content haven’t been fully revealed yet, but more information is expected as the release date gets closer.

Currently, Wuthering Waves is available on multiple platforms, giving players plenty of options to enjoy the game. It can be played on PC (through the official launcher), PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android, ensuring a smooth experience across different devices. These platforms have been the primary way for players to access the game.

Wuthering Waves supports cross-platform multiplayer, so players can switch between devices without losing progress. With the Steam release, even more players will be able to access the game, making it easier to play on their preferred platform.

To stay informed about the latest developments and updates, players are encouraged to follow the official Wuthering Waves channels and add the game to their Steam wishlists.

