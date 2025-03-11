Wuthering Waves developer's job posting sparks new game speculations

Developer Kuro Games has been in the spotlight ever since the launch of Wuthering Waves. With the game garnering huge praise from players worldwide, the gaming studio has grown into one that everyone has their eyes on. Many players have been wondering if Kuro Games has any plans of releasing a new title anytime soon — and that question may be answered very soon.

Kuro Games has recently posted two new job listings on a Chinese online job recruitment website, for what appears to be a new competitive game. Read on to find out more details regarding these new job openings that have been posted by Wuthering Waves' developer Kuro Games.

Job listings from Wuthering Waves developer Kuro Games suggest a potential upcoming new game

Kuro Games — developers of the hit open-world RPG gacha game Wuthering Waves — might be looking to release a new game in the competitive category. Two job listings were recently posted by Kuro Games on Zhipin, a Chinese job recruitment platform.

The first job listing is for the post of a "copywriter for an ongoing project", with the job description having the following tags:

RTS (real-time strategy) games

MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) games

RPG games

Shooting games

Fighting games

Additionally, the job responsibilities include "participating in character design and story content writing", and "understanding the aesthetics and having love for games and ACG (Animation, comics & games) culture".

The job tags, description, and responsibilities imply it is for the position of a story developer for an ongoing project that falls under RTS/MOBA/RPG/FPS games. Since most games in these genres are competitive, fans of Kuro Games are of the opinion that this job posting is meant to further development for an upcoming competitive game from the studio.

A second job listing for the post of "test team leader for an ongoing project" has also been posted by Kuro Games. This listing is more of the technical variety, with its job responsibilities including "ensuring accuracy of core interaction logic", "developing an anti-cheat detection system", and "locating performance bottlenecks such as FPS drop and GPU overload in team battle scenes".

Since both these job listings are for ongoing projects, it is possible that Kuro Games might announce an upcoming game by the end of this year, if not earlier.

