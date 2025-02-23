Wuthering Waves Aero Rover kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Recent beta leaks suggest that Rover might finally obtain the Aero attribute in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. This will be their third Attribute in the game, which will also unlock new abilities and introduce a new play style. Luckily, Hakush.in — a reliable source for leaks — has leaked Aero Rover's entire kit, including their Forte, Resonance Skill, and Resonance Liberation.

Without further delay, this article will cover Aero Rover's leaked abilities in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Aero Rover's kit in Wuthering Waves leaked

Normal Attack

According to leaks via Hakush.in and translations provided by itsshura_ttv, Aero Rover's Normal Attacks have the following effects:

Basic Attack : Perform up to 4 strikes, dealing Aero DMG.

: Perform up to 4 strikes, dealing Aero DMG. Flying Blade : After performing the third strike of the Basic Attack, throws the weapon at the enemy, dealing Aero DMG.

: After performing the third strike of the Basic Attack, throws the weapon at the enemy, dealing Aero DMG. Heavy Attack : Consume stamina to deal Aero DMG. Performing a Basic Attack shortly after a Heavy Attack will directly trigger the effects of the Basic Attack's third hit.

: Consume stamina to deal Aero DMG. Performing a Basic Attack shortly after a Heavy Attack will directly trigger the effects of the Basic Attack's third hit. Strangling Breath : Performing the Basic Attack shortly after performing a Basic Attack's third hit or a Heavy Attack triggers the Heavy Attack Strangling Breath, which consumes stamina and deals Aero damage.

: Performing the Basic Attack shortly after performing a Basic Attack's third hit or a Heavy Attack triggers the Heavy Attack Strangling Breath, which consumes stamina and deals Aero damage. Aerial Attack : Consume stamina to perform a midair Plunging Attack, dealing Aero damage. Tapping Basic Attack shortly after landing triggers the Basic Attack's fourth hit.

: Consume stamina to perform a midair Plunging Attack, dealing Aero damage. Tapping Basic Attack shortly after landing triggers the Basic Attack's fourth hit. Dodge Counter: Perform a Basic Attack after dodging an attack to deal Aero DMG.

Resonance Skill - Sundering Form

Aero Rover's Resonance Skill has two versions:

Azure Rupture : Leap into the air and perform a slashing attack, dealing Aero DMG.

: Leap into the air and perform a slashing attack, dealing Aero DMG. Skyward Severance: While airborne, tapping the Resonance Skill deals Aero damage and converts the target's Spectro Frazzle, Havoc Decay, Blastwave Effect, Glacio Bloom, and Electromagnetic Effect into Wind Erosion Effect.

Resonance Liberation - All-Ending Myriad

Aero Rover's Resonance Liberation deals Aero DMG to enemies and heals all the party members.

Forte Circuit - Whirling Windflow

Here are Aero Rover's abilities on their Forte Circuit:

Zephyr's Grace

Zephyr's Grace can be triggered by performing the following:

Using Basic Attack shortly after casting the Resonance Skill Azure Rupture.

Using Basic Attack shortly after casting the Intro Skill.

Using Basic Attack shortly after casting the Heavy Attack Strangling Breath.

Once Zephyr's Grace is triggered, Aero Rover performs up to two consecutive strikes, dealing Aero DMG. This damage is considered Resonance Skill DMG. Furthermore, the skill heals all the party members.

Ephemeral Form

When Stringed Zephyr reaches max points, Resonance Skill Ephemeral Form replaces Resonance Skill Azure Rupture, and Rover performs up to two consecutive strikes. Each strike consumes 60 points of special energy and deals Aero damage. This damage is also considered Resonance Skill DMG.

Here's how Rover can obtain the Stringed Zephyr:

Each hit of the Aerial Attack Zephyr's Grace grants 25 points of Stringed Zephyr.

Casting the Intro Skill grants 20 points of Stringed Zephyr.

Landing Basic Attack's third or fourth hit grants 10 points of Stringed Zephyr.

The max points of Stringed Zephyr that can be collected at a time is 120 points.

Inherent Skill

Aero Rover appears to have the following Inherent Skills in Wuthering Waves:

Drifting Dust Passage : ATK increased by 20% for 10 seconds after entering the field by casting Intro Skill.

: ATK increased by 20% for 10 seconds after entering the field by casting Intro Skill. Boundless Wind: Healing from Resonance Liberation increases by 20%.

Intro Skill - Unending Tempest

Aero Rover's Intro Skill is a simple attack that deals Aero DMG.

Outro Skill - Echoing Gale

After casting the Outro Skill, all party members gain the Eroding Form status for 30 seconds. This form has the following effects:

When Rover's attacks hit the enemy, the maximum stack limit of the enemy's Wind Erosion Effect increases by 3 for 10 seconds. This effect cannot be stacked.

Aero Rover looks like a solid unit that can deal a decent amount of damage and provide party-wide healing.

