Wuthering Waves Cantarella ascension materials leaked

Cantarella will debut in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, which is expected to be released in the last week of March 2025. Several community members are excited about her, and luckily for them, a leaker on X named @_hiragara_ has divulged the potential materials required to level up the head of the Fisalia family in Rinascita. Almost all the items can be pre-farmed, allowing players to level up Cantarella as early as possible after she is released.
This article covers all the materials required to level up Cantarella and her skills along with a brief guide on how to obtain them in Wuthering Waves.
Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.
Wuthering Waves Cantarella ascension and skill level-up materials leaked
Here's a list of all the items needed to level up Cantarella in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks via @_hiragara_ on X:
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Seaside Cendrelis x60
- LF Polygon Core x29
- MF Polygon Core x40
- HF Polygon Core x52
- FF Polygon Core x61
- Cleansing Conch x46
- Weekly boss x26
@_hiragara_ is a reliable source; thus, the leaks are also likely credible.
Where to get Cantarella's level-up materials
Lento Helix, Adagio Helix, Andante Helix, and Presto Helix
Presto Helix and other rarities can be farmed in the Abyss of Initiation Forgery Challenge in Rinascita and Misty Forest Forgery Challenge in Huanglong.
LF Polygon Core, MF Polygon Core, HF Polygon Core, and FF Polygon Core
LF Polygon Core and other rarities of it are materials used for upgrading weapons and characters. One can farm them by defeating the following enemies:
- Autopuppet Scout
- Carapace
- Spectro Prism
- Fusion Prism
- Havoc Prism
- Glacio Prism
- Lottie Lost
- Lumiscale Construct
- Fission Junrock
- Stonewall Bracer
- Traffic Illuminator
- Vanguard Junrock
Polygon Cores can also be farmed in the Forgery Challenges in Rinascita.
Seaside Cendrelis
Seaside Cendrelis is a local specialty item that will likely be available in the new map in version 2.2.
Cleansing Conch
Cleansing Conch is a character ascension material that can only be obtained by defeating Lorelei in Rinascita.
Weekly boss drop
Cantarella will need a weekly boss drop to level up her Forte. Unfortunately, there is currently no information on the boss, but it is safe to say that a new weekly boss will be introduced in version 2.2.
