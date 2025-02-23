Wuthering Waves Cantarella ascension materials leaked

Cantarella will debut in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, which is expected to be released in the last week of March 2025. Several community members are excited about her, and luckily for them, a leaker on X named @_hiragara_ has divulged the potential materials required to level up the head of the Fisalia family in Rinascita. Almost all the items can be pre-farmed, allowing players to level up Cantarella as early as possible after she is released.

Ad

This article covers all the materials required to level up Cantarella and her skills along with a brief guide on how to obtain them in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves Cantarella ascension and skill level-up materials leaked

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here's a list of all the items needed to level up Cantarella in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks via @_hiragara_ on X:

Lento Helix x25

Adagio Helix x28

Andante Helix x55

Presto Helix x67

Seaside Cendrelis x60

LF Polygon Core x29

MF Polygon Core x40

HF Polygon Core x52

FF Polygon Core x61

Cleansing Conch x46

Weekly boss x26

@_hiragara_ is a reliable source; thus, the leaks are also likely credible.

Ad

Also read: Cantarella kit leaks - Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Where to get Cantarella's level-up materials

Lento Helix, Adagio Helix, Andante Helix, and Presto Helix

Presto Helix (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Presto Helix and other rarities can be farmed in the Abyss of Initiation Forgery Challenge in Rinascita and Misty Forest Forgery Challenge in Huanglong.

Ad

LF Polygon Core, MF Polygon Core, HF Polygon Core, and FF Polygon Core

MF Polygon Core (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

LF Polygon Core and other rarities of it are materials used for upgrading weapons and characters. One can farm them by defeating the following enemies:

Ad

Autopuppet Scout

Carapace

Spectro Prism

Fusion Prism

Havoc Prism

Glacio Prism

Lottie Lost

Lumiscale Construct

Fission Junrock

Stonewall Bracer

Traffic Illuminator

Vanguard Junrock

Polygon Cores can also be farmed in the Forgery Challenges in Rinascita.

Seaside Cendrelis

Seaside Cendrelis is a local specialty item that will likely be available in the new map in version 2.2.

Cleansing Conch

Cleansing Conch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Cleansing Conch is a character ascension material that can only be obtained by defeating Lorelei in Rinascita.

Ad

Weekly boss drop

Cantarella will need a weekly boss drop to level up her Forte. Unfortunately, there is currently no information on the boss, but it is safe to say that a new weekly boss will be introduced in version 2.2.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.