Wuthering Waves 2.2 Aero DMG Echo set leaked

Wuthering Waves 2.2 is expected to introduce a new Aero DMG-focused Echo set, according to recent leaks. This could be an interesting addition to the game, particularly for upcoming Aero characters, potentially providing a massive boost to Aero damage and improving team synergy. These leaks were shared by Step Leaks, a reliable source in the community, and further made public by u/ISRUKRENG on the WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit.

This article will go over the leaks and provide all the necessary information available on this new Aero DMG Echo set that could potentially be introduced in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

New Aero DMG Echo set in Wuthering Waves 2.2, as per leaks

As per the leaked information for Wuthering Waves 2.2, equipping the new Aero Echo set will offer the following bonuses:

2-piece Set Bonus: Increases Aero damage by 10%.

Increases Aero damage by 10%. 5-piece Set Bonus: When a character adds an Aero Erosion Effect to an enemy, the Aero damage of all characters in their team is increased by 15% for 20 seconds.

This set focuses on boosting Aero DMG while providing a team-wide buff when Aero Erosion is applied to an enemy. The 2-piece bonus will potentially provide a respectable 10% increase in Aero DMG, which benefits any character relying on Aero-based attacks.

The 5-piece bonus is more focused on applying Aero Erosion to trigger an additional 15% Aero DMG boost for the entire team. This effect lasts for 20 seconds, making it a useful buff for teams with multiple Aero-based damage dealers.

Aero Erosion is a negative status effect in Wuthering Waves, which can be applied by certain Aero attacks. When inflicted, it deals Aero DMG to the target at regular intervals — the damage increases with more stacks.

This mechanic makes it valuable for characters who can apply it consistently, as it enhances both individual and team-wide Aero damage when used with the 5-piece set bonus. Furthermore, this set could particularly make mono-Aero teams deal massive amounts of damage.

If the leaks turn out to be true, the new Aero DMG Echo set may be useful for Aero Rover as well as a new character by the name of Ciaccona. Many leaks have been circulating, hinting at Aero Rover potentially becoming playable in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. Ciaccona however, is a brand-new character, who is rumored to use the Aero element in battle.

