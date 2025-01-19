Wuthering Waves: All Hallowed Reach Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

In Wuthering Waves, you can find up to three of The Three Fratellis' Challenge while exploring Rinascita's Hallowed Reach. To start the challenges, you must first find and talk to the Fratelli brothers. After that, complete some tasks and help them get stronger and resolve their issues. These tasks include absorbing Nightmare Clouds and reaching the destination within the time limit.

As a reward for completion, you will be rewarded with a total of three Advanced Supply Chests, each worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves. This article will cover the locations of all of The Three Fratellis' Challenges in Hallowed Reach.

Wuthering Waves: All 3 The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Hallowed Reach

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #1

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Hallowed Reach: Underground (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon in Hallowed Reach: Underground and head southeast towards the cliff to Fratello. Interact with him to start the challenge.

Reach the destination within the time limit (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Grapple on Wingray and the Flight utility to reach the destination within the time limit. You have to reach three different locations using the same method. After reaching the final destination, talk to Fratello and get an Advanced Supply Chest reward, which is worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #2

The Three Fratellis' Challenge southeast of Polyphemos Windwills (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon southeast of Polyphemos Windmills and head southeast to find a small ruin with several pillars and Nightmare Clouds. You can ignore Fratellone and start with the challenge simply by pulling the pillars.

Using the Grapple utility, break all the Fragile Boxes and pull the three pillars to the base. Next, interact with the book near the broken pillar and transform into Lottie Lost Echo before going into the middle of all the pillars in the ruin. Finally, hold the skill to absorb all the Nightmare Clouds in your surroundings. Once that is done, talk to Fratellone to get the second Advanced Supply Chest.

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #3

The Three Fratellis' Challenge near Polyphemos Windwills (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon southeast of Polyphemos Windmills once again and head west to find a large ruin. Enter it to discover another Nightmare Cloud challenge.

Simply pull all three pillars to the empty bases and interact with the book before absorbing the Nightmare Clouds. Finally, talk to Fratellone and get the chest reward.

