Wuthering Waves Phoebe Resonance Chain guide

Phoebe is finally out in Wuthering Waves. She is a 5-star Resonator with Spectro Attribute and uses a Rectifier during combat. The Acolyte of the Order is a fairly strong unit even without unlocking any Sequence Nodes on her Resonance Chain. However, players can still opt for more copies and acquire high Sequences to make Phoebe even stronger since it unlocks several powerful bonuses and abilities.

This article covers all six of Phoebe's Sequence Nodes in Wuthering Waves and briefly discusses the best ones.

Wuthering Waves Phoebe Resonance Chain and Sequence Node guide

Sequence Node 1 - Warm Light and Bedside Wishes

S1 - Warm Light and Bedside Wishes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

The in-game description of Phoebe's S1 reads:

"When in Absolution, Resonance Liberation Dawn of Enlightenment now increases DMG Multiplier by 480% instead of 255%. When in Confession, Resonance Liberation Dawn of Enlightenment increases DMG Multiplier by 90% and applies Spectro Frazzle to the targets with the maximum stack the targets can receive."

Phoebe's first Sequence significantly increases her Resonance Liberation DMG and applies Spectro Frazzle to enemies. However, the bonus multiplier will depend on her active status. It is a good early node.

Sequence Node 2 - A Boat Adrift in Tears

S2 - A Boat Adrift in Tears (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

The in-game description of A Boat Adrift in Tears reads:

"When in Absolution, DMG dealt by Outro Skills to targets with Spectro Frazzle is Amplified by 120%. When in Confession, Silent Prayer grants 120% more DMG Amplification for Spectro Frazzle."

After unlocking Phoebe's S2 in Wuthering Waves, her Outro Skill in Absolution will deal increased damage to enemies with Spectro Frazzle. Meanwhile, in Confession, her Spectro Frazzle DMG amplification will increase. This is also a good early Node for Phoebe to increase her overall damage output.

Sequence Node 3 - Daisy Wreaths and Dreams

S3 - Daisy Wreaths and Dreams (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

The in-game description of the Daisy Wreaths and Dreams reads:

"When in Absolution, the DMG Multiplier of Heavy Attack Starflash is increased by 91%. When in Confession, the DMG Multiplier of Heavy Attack Starflash is increased by 249%."

Phoebe's S3 significantly increases her enhanced Heavy Attack DMG bonus. Once again, the DMG multiplier will depend on her active status. The bonus is much higher in the Confession state.

Sequence Node 4 - Ringing Bells on Wings Aloft

S4 - Ringing Bells on Wings Aloft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

The in-game description of Phoebe's S4, Ringing Bells on Wings Aloft, reads:

"When Basic Attack, Basic Attack Chamuel's Star, Dodge Counter, or Chamuel‘s Star: Dodge Counter hits, the target's Spectro RES is reduced by 10% for 30s."

After unlocking her fourth Sequence Node, when Phoebe hits an enemy with her Basic Attack, enhanced Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or enhanced Dodge Counter, the enemy's Spectro RES is slightly decreased for 30 seconds. It is a decent node but not worth pulling since the debuff isn't that large. However, it is a different matter if one wishes to unlock all Sequences.

Sequence Node 5 - Prayer to the Distant Light

S5 - Prayer to the Distant Light (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Below is the in-game description of Phoebe's S5, Prayer to the Distant Light:

"Casting Intro Skill Golden Grace increases Phoebe's Spectro DMG Bonus by 12% for 15s."

Phoebe's S5 increases her Spectro DMG bonus after she casts her Intro Skill. It is a decent buff but not worth pulling for.

Sequence Node 6 - Whispering Chirps in Silence

S6 - Whispering Chirps in Silence (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

This is the in-game description of Phoebe's S6, Whispering Chirps in Silence:

"Targets entering the Ring of Mirrors are stagnated for an additional 2s. The stagnation effect affects all targets entering the Ring of Mirrors and can be applied to 12 targets max for each Ring of Mirrors. Each target will only be affected by this effect once. When in Absolution or Confession, summoning a Ring of Mirrors with Resonance Skill increases Phoebe's ATK by 10% for 20s, and triggers an extra Heavy Attack Starflash at the Ring of Mirrors' location. This Heavy Attack Starflash does not consume Divine Voice and is not considered as casting a Heavy Attack."

Phoebe's last Sequence is effective since it improves her crowd-control ability by increasing the duration of the ability. Furthermore, it increases her ATK while dealing significant damage to enemies inside her ability's AoE.

Phoebe's S2 is a good stopping point for any player who plans to pull extra copies of hers. Her S4 and S5 are not recommended since the return on investment isn't worth it. S6 is a good upgrade, but using so much gacha currency on a small upgrade is not ideal.

