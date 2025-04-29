Best Zani build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Zani has finally arrived in Wuthering Waves, kicking off the first phase of the 2.3 update. She is a Spectro DPS who works with the Frazzle mechanics and brings one of the most unique gameplay systems to the game. She is easily one of the best damage dealers in the game, and if built correctly, will allow you to easily clear Whimpering Wastes or Tower of Adversity.

This article will go over everything you need to know to build Zani in Wuthering Waves.

Best Sonata Effects for Zani in Wuthering Waves

1) Eternal Radiance

Best Echo Sonata Effects (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

The Eternal Radiance Sonata Set from Rinascita is easily the best for her. It increases Spectro Bonus and Crit Rate when you deal Spectro Frazzle to enemies, something that Zani in Wuthering Waves will be able to do very easily.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

Keep in mind that it is recommended to use Capitaneus as the main Echo over the Nightmare: Mourning Aix due to it being able to provide you with Spectro Damage bonus as well as buffs to heavy attacks.

2) Celestial Light

While Celestial Light can technically work on her, it is quite weak compared to the Eternal Radiance because of how she performs. Still, if you are farming for the other set, you can use it till you are done with that. It will give you Spectro Damage as part of its 2-piece buff, which will further increase when you perform an intro skill.

Main Echo skill for Zani in Wuthering Waves

The choice for your main Echo depends on which Sonata set you are using. If you are opting for the Eternal Radiance, pick the 3-cost Capitaneus instead of the 4-cost Nightmare: Mourning Aix. The former gives you a significant Spectro and Heavy Attack buff, which synergizes well with her.

For Celestial Light, the Mourning Aix (normal version) is an easy choice. Jue is not ideal for Zani in Wuthering Waves, as it was created specifically for Jinhsi.

Best weapons for Zani in Wuthering Waves

1) Blazing Justice

Best Weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

Blazing Justice is her best weapon because of a few things. This gauntlet provides you with a Crit Damage sub-stat, but the best part about this weapon is that it allows you to deal increased Spectro Frazzle damage and lower enemy defense when you hit them.

2) Tragicomedy

The second-best weapon for Zani is the Tragicomedy, which is the best-in-slot for Roccia in Wuthering Waves. It comes with a Crit Rate sub-stat and can buff Heavy attacks, which works well enough with her.

3) Verity's Handle

Verity's Handle ranks the third-best among weapon choices due to it being able to buff the Attribute bonus. But the resonance liberation damage it provides relies heavily on how often you are able to trigger her ultimate attack. This can work well enough, but will not perform as well as the Tragicomedy or the Blazing Justice.

4) Stonard

The battle pass weapon, Stonard, is not as powerful. It can provide you with a crit rate boost from its sub-stat, but that is about it. You should only use this if you lack any other 5-star Gauntlets or lack the funds to obtain the Blazing Justice.

Other choices

Legend of Drunken Hero

Abyss Surges

Best teams for Zani in Wuthering Waves

Best Teams (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

You can run the following teams based on the Resonators you have obtained in the game.

Phoebe, Shorekeeper

Phoebe, Spectro Rover

Spectro Rover, Shorekeeper/ Verina

While it is not confirmed yet, Ciaconna might also become one of the best team members for her as the bard from Rinascita can also apply Spectro Frazzle on enemies.

