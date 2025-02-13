Wuthering Waves Whimpering Wastes challenge guide

Whimpering Wastes is the brand-new game mode that was made available to players as part of the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update. This is an endgame mode similar to the existing Tower of Adversity, but comes with a few new additions that keep the gameplay loop fresh. You can find this game mode in the Pentinent's End region of Rinascita.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the new Whimpering Wastes game mode in Wuthering Waves.

How to unlock Whimpering Wastes game mode in Wuthering Waves

Location of the mode (Image via Kuro Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To unlock the new endgame mode, you must be at least Union Level 30 in the game and complete the Ocean is a Soul's Rest tutorial quest. You can find this quest near the Whimpering Wastes challenge, which is located in Rinascita's Pentinent's End region.

How to complete the Whimpering Wastes game mode in Wuthering Waves

The levels (Image via Kuro Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This challenge is somewhat similar to the existing Tower of Adversity game mode, as clearing each stage will require two teams and once you beat them you move on to the next stage. As you progress, the challenge will keep ramping up, and obtaining high scores in the stages will allow you to obtain valuable in-game rewards such as Astrites.

You will start with the Forbidden Waters levels and eventually move on to Respawning Waters (which will be significantly more difficult). Here are the stages that you will experience in the new game mode:

Forbidden Waters

Stage 1: Siren's Boneyard

Stage 2: Darkblight Ruins

Stage 3: Mistbound Lair

Stage 4: Weeping Walkway

Stage 5: Starfall Expanse

Stage 6: Burial Bay

Respawning Waters: Chasm

Stage 7: Doomstrand

Stage 8: Whirlpool

Stage 9: Riptide

Stage 10: Tempest

Stage 11: Seabane

Respawning Waters: Torrents

Stage 12: Infinite Torrents

You will also unlock Tokens as you progress through the mode. These will act as buffs that allow you to deal more damage so that you can take out the horde of enemies quickly.

All Tokens in Whimpering Wastes in Wuthering Waves

The Tokens (Image via Kuro Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Here is a list of all the Whimpering Wastes Tokens and their effects, alongside how you can unlock them:

Tokens Effects Unlocking process Glacio Eroded Coin Increases Glacio DMG by 20% Unlocked by default Spectro Eroded Coin Increases Spectro DMG by 20% Unlocked by default Fusion Eroded Coin Increases Fusion DMG by 20% Clear Stage 1 Electro Eroded Coin Increases Electro DMG by 20% Clear Stage 1 Aero Eroded Coin Increases Aero DMG by 20% Clear Stage 2 Havoc Eroded Coin Increases Havoc DMG by 20% Clear Stage 2 Judgment Lost Flag Crit DMG of all Resonators is increased by 40% for 15s after casting an Intro Skill (Unlimited) Clear Stage 3 Sermon Lost Flag Every time a Resonator deals Basic Attack DMG, their next Basic Attack DMG is amplified by 4% for 15s, stacking up to 5 times. (Unlimited) Clear Stage 3 Hunting Lost Flag Every time a Resonator deals damage, their Heavy Attack is amplified by 4% for 15s, stacking up to 5 times. Clear Stage 3 Assistance: Rare Pact Summons an Echo to support you in combat. It does not take damage from Resonators. In a Supply Chest located in the new Riccioli Islands Absolver Captain's Seal After casting Resonance Liberation, increases Basic Attack Crit. DMG of all Resonators by 40% for 15s and Resonance Skill cooldown is reduced by 10s. Clear Stage 4 Pilgrim Captain's Seal Each time casting Resonance Skill reduces Resonance Liberation cooldown by 20% and recovers Resonance Energy by 20%. This effect has a cooldown of 3s. Clear Stage 5 Plunderer Captain's Seal Recovers 3% of Resonator's HP per second and deals 600% Electro DMG to nearby targets upon the sixth HP recovery. (2 times) Clear Stage 6 Reveler Captain's Seal Amplifies all Attribute DMG by 25% Clear Stage 7 The Gospel that Receives Harmonized Praise After casting Intro Skill, increases Crit. Rate of all Resonators by 40% and Crit. DMG by 80% for 15s. Clear Stage 8 The Sails that Display Endeavor After casting Resonance Liberation, the active Resonator's Resonance Skill DMG is amplified by 35% for 15s. This effect has a cooldown of 10s. Clear Stage 8 The Ambition that Lies Hidden Increases Spectro DMG by 12.5% for each stack of Spectro Frazzle inflicted on targets, stacking up to 10 times. This effect lasts for 15s. Clear Stage 8

Keep in mind that certain Tokens have limited uses and will expire once you use them to complete any stage.

