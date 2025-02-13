Wuthering Waves Whimpering Wastes challenge guide

Whimpering Wastes is the brand-new game mode that was made available to players as part of the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update. This is an endgame mode similar to the existing Tower of Adversity, but comes with a few new additions that keep the gameplay loop fresh. You can find this game mode in the Pentinent's End region of Rinascita.
This article will cover everything you need to know about the new Whimpering Wastes game mode in Wuthering Waves.
How to unlock Whimpering Wastes game mode in Wuthering Waves
To unlock the new endgame mode, you must be at least Union Level 30 in the game and complete the Ocean is a Soul's Rest tutorial quest. You can find this quest near the Whimpering Wastes challenge, which is located in Rinascita's Pentinent's End region.
How to complete the Whimpering Wastes game mode in Wuthering Waves
This challenge is somewhat similar to the existing Tower of Adversity game mode, as clearing each stage will require two teams and once you beat them you move on to the next stage. As you progress, the challenge will keep ramping up, and obtaining high scores in the stages will allow you to obtain valuable in-game rewards such as Astrites.
You will start with the Forbidden Waters levels and eventually move on to Respawning Waters (which will be significantly more difficult). Here are the stages that you will experience in the new game mode:
Forbidden Waters
- Stage 1: Siren's Boneyard
- Stage 2: Darkblight Ruins
- Stage 3: Mistbound Lair
- Stage 4: Weeping Walkway
- Stage 5: Starfall Expanse
- Stage 6: Burial Bay
Respawning Waters: Chasm
- Stage 7: Doomstrand
- Stage 8: Whirlpool
- Stage 9: Riptide
- Stage 10: Tempest
- Stage 11: Seabane
Respawning Waters: Torrents
- Stage 12: Infinite Torrents
You will also unlock Tokens as you progress through the mode. These will act as buffs that allow you to deal more damage so that you can take out the horde of enemies quickly.
All Tokens in Whimpering Wastes in Wuthering Waves
Here is a list of all the Whimpering Wastes Tokens and their effects, alongside how you can unlock them:
Keep in mind that certain Tokens have limited uses and will expire once you use them to complete any stage.
