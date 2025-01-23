Best Roccia build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Roccia in Wuthering Waves is finally available as a 5-star character and is an amazing sub-DPS unit. She excels at buffing Basic Attack DMG and Havoc DMG bonuses while also dealing a decent amount of off-field damage. Moreover, she can provide crowd control through one of her inherent skills. However, her full potential shines in Havoc teams and since there aren't many characters with this attribute, her team comps are pretty limited.

In any case, building Roccia is also pretty easy, as some good Gauntlets and Echo sets are available for her. This article will list the best weapons and Echo sets for the best Roccia build in Wuthering Waves.

Best Echo set for Roccia in Wuthering Waves

Midnight Veil

Midnight Veil (Image via Kuro Games)

Midnight Veil is the best Sonata effect for Roccia in Wuthering Waves. The 2-pc set bonus provides a Havoc DMG bonus to the character, which is nice to increase Roccia's damage. Furthermore, the 5-pc set buffs the Havoc DMG bonus of the next Resonator to enter the field and works perfectly with Roccia's Outro Skill.

Trending

Prioritize the following stats while farming the Echo set for Roccia:

Cost 4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

Cost 3: Energy Regen or Havoc DMG

Cost 3: Energy Regen or Havoc DMG

Cost 1: ATK

Cost 1: ATK

Here are the best sub-stats on Roccia's Echoes:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

Energy Regen

Heavy Attack DMG

ATK%

Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is also a good choice for Roccia as a sub-DPS unit. The 2-pc set gives an Energy Regen bonus to the character and after they use their Outro Skill, the 5-pc set buffs the ATK of the next Resonator, which also works nicely with Roccia's Outro Skill.

Try to farm Echoes with the following stats for Roccia:

Cost 4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

Cost 3: Energy Regen or Havoc DMG

Cost 3: Energy Regen or Havoc DMG

Cost 1: ATK

Cost 1: ATK

Listed below are the best sub-stats on Roccia's Echoes:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

Energy Regen

Heavy Attack DMG

ATK%

Also read: Wuthering Waves Roccia's ascension materials

Best main Echo for Roccia

Nightmare: Impermanence Heron (Image via Kuro Games)

Nightmare Impermanence Heron and Lorelei are the best main Echoes for Roccia. That said, if you are using the Moonlit Clouds set, you can also go with the normal Impermanence Heron.

Best weapons for Roccia in Wuthering Waves

1) Tragicomedy

Tragicomedy (Image via Kuro Games)

Tragicomedy is Roccia's signature weapon and the best weapon for her. It has a good Base ATK and gives a Crit. Rate bonus from its second stat. Furthermore, Tragicomedy's passive provides ATK% and Heavy Attack DMG bonuses.

2) Verity's Handle

Verity's Handle (Image via Kuro Games)

Verity's Handle is also a good 5-star alternative for Roccia. It has a Crit Rate second stat bonus and the weapon's passive gives a decent amount of all Attribute DMG bonus.

3) Celestial Spiral

Celestial Spiral (Image via Kuro Games)

Celestial Spiral is one of the best 4-star weapons available for Roccia. It provides a lot of ATK from both its second stat and passive. Furthermore, it grants some Resonance Energy to the wielder after they use their Resonance Skill.

4) Gauntlets of Night

Gauntlets of Night is Roccia's best F2P weapon. It also increases the wielder's ATK from both its second stat and passive. It is a 3-star weapon, making it easily accessible.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Roccia Japanese voice actor and notable roles

Best teams for Roccia in Wuthering Waves

Camellya, Roccia, and Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best teams for Roccia:

Camellya + Roccia + Shorekeeper

Havoc Rover + Roccia + Shorekeeper

Havoc Rover + Roccia + Verina/Baizhi

Unfortunately, as of version 2.0, there aren't that many Havoc characters, so Roccia's team options are very limited. That said, the existing teams are pretty strong, so using the First Mate of the Troupe of Fools shouldn't be a problem.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.