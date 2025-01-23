Best Roccia build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Roccia in Wuthering Waves is finally available as a 5-star character and is an amazing sub-DPS unit. She excels at buffing Basic Attack DMG and Havoc DMG bonuses while also dealing a decent amount of off-field damage. Moreover, she can provide crowd control through one of her inherent skills. However, her full potential shines in Havoc teams and since there aren't many characters with this attribute, her team comps are pretty limited.
In any case, building Roccia is also pretty easy, as some good Gauntlets and Echo sets are available for her. This article will list the best weapons and Echo sets for the best Roccia build in Wuthering Waves.
Best Echo set for Roccia in Wuthering Waves
Midnight Veil
Midnight Veil is the best Sonata effect for Roccia in Wuthering Waves. The 2-pc set bonus provides a Havoc DMG bonus to the character, which is nice to increase Roccia's damage. Furthermore, the 5-pc set buffs the Havoc DMG bonus of the next Resonator to enter the field and works perfectly with Roccia's Outro Skill.
Prioritize the following stats while farming the Echo set for Roccia:
- Cost 4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- Cost 3: Energy Regen or Havoc DMG
- Cost 3: Energy Regen or Havoc DMG
- Cost 1: ATK
- Cost 1: ATK
Here are the best sub-stats on Roccia's Echoes:
- Crit Rate
- Crit DMG
- Energy Regen
- Heavy Attack DMG
- ATK%
Moonlit Clouds
Moonlit Clouds is also a good choice for Roccia as a sub-DPS unit. The 2-pc set gives an Energy Regen bonus to the character and after they use their Outro Skill, the 5-pc set buffs the ATK of the next Resonator, which also works nicely with Roccia's Outro Skill.
Try to farm Echoes with the following stats for Roccia:
- Cost 4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- Cost 3: Energy Regen or Havoc DMG
- Cost 3: Energy Regen or Havoc DMG
- Cost 1: ATK
- Cost 1: ATK
Listed below are the best sub-stats on Roccia's Echoes:
- Crit Rate
- Crit DMG
- Energy Regen
- Heavy Attack DMG
- ATK%
Best main Echo for Roccia
Nightmare Impermanence Heron and Lorelei are the best main Echoes for Roccia. That said, if you are using the Moonlit Clouds set, you can also go with the normal Impermanence Heron.
Best weapons for Roccia in Wuthering Waves
1) Tragicomedy
Tragicomedy is Roccia's signature weapon and the best weapon for her. It has a good Base ATK and gives a Crit. Rate bonus from its second stat. Furthermore, Tragicomedy's passive provides ATK% and Heavy Attack DMG bonuses.
2) Verity's Handle
Verity's Handle is also a good 5-star alternative for Roccia. It has a Crit Rate second stat bonus and the weapon's passive gives a decent amount of all Attribute DMG bonus.
3) Celestial Spiral
Celestial Spiral is one of the best 4-star weapons available for Roccia. It provides a lot of ATK from both its second stat and passive. Furthermore, it grants some Resonance Energy to the wielder after they use their Resonance Skill.
4) Gauntlets of Night
Gauntlets of Night is Roccia's best F2P weapon. It also increases the wielder's ATK from both its second stat and passive. It is a 3-star weapon, making it easily accessible.
Best teams for Roccia in Wuthering Waves
Here are some of the best teams for Roccia:
- Camellya + Roccia + Shorekeeper
- Havoc Rover + Roccia + Shorekeeper
- Havoc Rover + Roccia + Verina/Baizhi
Unfortunately, as of version 2.0, there aren't that many Havoc characters, so Roccia's team options are very limited. That said, the existing teams are pretty strong, so using the First Mate of the Troupe of Fools shouldn't be a problem.
