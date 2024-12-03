Wuthering Waves Roccia materials and ascension resources

Roccia in Wuthering Waves is a new 5-star character from Rinascita and her ascension and skill level-up materials are finally available officially. Unsurprisingly, she requires new materials that are only available in the land of Echoes. Roccia is a Havoc unit that uses Gauntlets as her weapon and is an amazing sub-DPS unit in Havoc teams so players may want to level her up quickly.

This article will cover Roccia's ascension and skill level-up materials and provide a brief guide on how to obtain them in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Roccia ascension and skill level-up materials

Listed below are all the materials required to level up Roccia in Wuthering Waves:

Cadence Seed x25

Cadence Bud x28

Cadence Leaf x55

Cadence Blossom x67

Firecracker Jewelweed x60

LF Tidal Residuum x29

MF Tidal Residuum x40

HF Tidal Residuum x52

FF Tidal Residuum x61

The Netherworld's Stare x26

Cleansing Conch x46

Shell Credit x3,100,000

Where to obtain Roccia's level-up materials

Cadence Seed, Bud, Leaf, and Blossom

Moonlit Grooves Forgery Challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

Cadence Seed, Bud, Leaf, and Blossom are materials required to level up the skills of Resonators that use a Gauntlet. Rovers can farm these items in the Moonlit Grooves Forgery Challenge in Wuming Bay, Huanglong.

Firecracker Jewelweed

Firecracker Jewelweed (Image via Kuro Games)

Firecracker Jewelweed is one of the local specialty items in Rinascita. The Atrium of Reflections and Requiem Ravine are the best locations to farm it. One can also obtain some Firecracker Jewelweeds from Rosemary's Apothecary in Ragunna City.

LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal Residuum

LF Tidal Residuum (Image via Kuro Games)

Tidal Residuum can be obtained by defeating TDs affected by Dark Tide in the Land of Echoes, such as Fae Ignis, Nimbus Wraith, and Nocturnus Knight. One can also complete the Forgery Challenges in Rinascita to farm these items.

The Netherworld's Stare

Defeat Hecate to get The Netherworld's Stare (Image via Kuro Games)

The Netherworld's Stare is a new weekly boss item that can be obtained by defeating Hecate in Rinascita. Rovers don't have to worry about unlocking the boss by completing the story because it is available through early access.

Cleansing Conch

Defeat Lorelei to obtain Cleansing Conch (Image via Kuro Games)

Cleansing Conch is a new boss material that can be obtained by defeating Lorelei in the Atrium of Reflections. Do note that the boss only appears during nighttime.

