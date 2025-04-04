Wuthering Waves Zani ascension materials leaked

Recent leaks have unveiled more information regarding Zani in Wuthering Waves, including her ascension and talent materials. The upcoming Resonator from the island nation of Rinascita will be a Gauntlet user and have Spectro as her Attribute. The employee of the Averardo Bank is definitely one of the most anticipated characters.
This article will present all the necessary materials you can pre-farm in anticipation of Zani in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves: Zani ascension and skill level up materials
Here is a list of all the materials you must farm for Zani in Wuthering Waves:
Ascension Materials
- Sword Acorus x 60
- Shell Credit x 170,000
- LF Polygon Core x 4
- MF Polygon Core x 12
- HF Polygon Core x 12
- FF Polygon Core x 4
- Platinum Core x 46
Forte Upgrade Materials
- LF Polygon Core
- MF Polygon Core
- HF Polygon Core
- FF Polygon Core
- Shell Credit
- Cadence Seed
- Cadence Bud
- Cadence Leaf
- Cadence Blossom
- The Netherworld's Stare
Where to farm Ascension Materials for Zani in Wuthering Waves
Platinum Core - Dropped from The Sentry Construct Boss
You can obtain the Platinum Core by defeating the Sentry Construct boss. You can find it near the Averardo Vault, and if you did the main story quest of Rinascita during the 2.0 update, you would have fought it then.
The Netherworld's Stare - Dropped from Hecate Boss
The Netherworld's Stare is a Forte development material you can obtain by challenging the Hecate boss. Similar to the Sentry Construct, you fight it during the main story of Rinascita. You can challenge the Hecate Boss in Wuthering Waves up to three times a week, so start farming the materials if you are not focused on building any other characters.
Sword Acorus
Sword Acorus is a Rinascita regional specialty found all across Ragunna City. You can track them using the in-game tracking feature, allowing you to know their position and easily obtain them.
Cadence Forte upgrade materials
Similar to other Gauntlet Resonators, you must farm the Cadence set of Forte Upgrade materials for Zani. You can find the domain to farm this item in the Thessaleo Falls part of the map, near the Twin Peaks area.
