The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update is live, featuring new banners, events, and other exciting content. However, players will be more interested in the free rewards they can earn throughout the patch. On that note, Kuro Games dispatches fresh redemption codes, which can be activated to obtain free resources like Astrites, Shell Credit, and more.
This article further discusses the active codes in WuWa 2.3 and ways to redeem them.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 redeem codes and rewards
Here’s a list of Wuthering Waves 2.3 redeem codes that are currently active and their corresponding rewards:
- WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x50, Premium Resonance Potions x2, Medium Energy Bag x2, Medium Revival Inhaler x2, Shell Credits x10,000
Note: The list will be updated with new codes upon discovery.
Note that redemption codes usually have a short expiration window. Therefore, players are advised to claim them quickly or avoid missing out on the freebies.
How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves 2.3
Kuro Games lets you exchange the redeem codes for the rewards via the in-game menu. You can use the next steps to complete the process:
- Launch WuWa from any device.
- Head to the Pause menu by clicking on the icon located at the top-right corner or by pressing the ESC button on your keyboard.
- Open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.
- Navigate to the Other Settings tab.
- Find the Redemption Code button and click on it to open the pop-up window.
- Insert the code in the dialogue box.
- Press Confirm to complete the exchange.
- Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes, if there are any left.
Recently expired Wuthering Waves codes
Several redemption codes in WuWa have gone past their expiration window. They are listed below for readers to avoid them:
- 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x100, Premium Resonance Potion x3, Advanced Energy Core x3
- EVERFLOWING: Astrite x100, Forgery Premium Supply x2, Shell Credit x40,000
- WITHYOU: Astrite x100, Premium Tuner x20, Advanced Sealed Tube x5
- WUWA4PC: Astrites x50, Shell Credits x20,000
- WHOAMI: Astrite x100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credits x20,000
- LEVIATHAN: Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2
- IMPERATOR: Astrite x100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2
- DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x5, Medium Energy Cores x5, Shell Credits x500
- BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x5, Medium Energy Cores x5, Shell Credits x500
