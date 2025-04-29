Wuthering Waves 2.3 redeem codes

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 29, 2025 03:00 GMT
Image showing Astrite in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves 2.3 redeem codes guide (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update is live, featuring new banners, events, and other exciting content. However, players will be more interested in the free rewards they can earn throughout the patch. On that note, Kuro Games dispatches fresh redemption codes, which can be activated to obtain free resources like Astrites, Shell Credit, and more.

Ad

This article further discusses the active codes in WuWa 2.3 and ways to redeem them.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 redeem codes and rewards

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here’s a list of Wuthering Waves 2.3 redeem codes that are currently active and their corresponding rewards:

  • WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x50, Premium Resonance Potions x2, Medium Energy Bag x2, Medium Revival Inhaler x2, Shell Credits x10,000

Note: The list will be updated with new codes upon discovery.

Note that redemption codes usually have a short expiration window. Therefore, players are advised to claim them quickly or avoid missing out on the freebies.

Ad

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves 2.3

How to redeem codes (Image via Kuro Games)
How to redeem codes (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games lets you exchange the redeem codes for the rewards via the in-game menu. You can use the next steps to complete the process:

Ad
  • Launch WuWa from any device.
  • Head to the Pause menu by clicking on the icon located at the top-right corner or by pressing the ESC button on your keyboard.
  • Open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.
  • Navigate to the Other Settings tab.
  • Find the Redemption Code button and click on it to open the pop-up window.
  • Insert the code in the dialogue box.
  • Press Confirm to complete the exchange.
  • Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes, if there are any left.
Ad

Also read: Version 2.3 free pulls and total Astrite estimation

Recently expired Wuthering Waves codes

Several redemption codes in WuWa have gone past their expiration window. They are listed below for readers to avoid them:

  • 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x100, Premium Resonance Potion x3, Advanced Energy Core x3
  • EVERFLOWING: Astrite x100, Forgery Premium Supply x2, Shell Credit x40,000
  • WITHYOU: Astrite x100, Premium Tuner x20, Advanced Sealed Tube x5
  • WUWA4PC: Astrites x50, Shell Credits x20,000
  • WHOAMI: Astrite x100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credits x20,000
  • LEVIATHAN: Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2
  • IMPERATOR: Astrite x100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2
  • DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x5, Medium Energy Cores x5, Shell Credits x500
  • BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x5, Medium Energy Cores x5, Shell Credits x500
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications