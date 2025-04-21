The free pulls obtainable in Wuthering Waves 2.3 will help players summon Zani or Ciaccona, if not both. Thanks to Reddit user u/Ofanaht sharing an estimate, Rovers know the Astrites they can gather by the end of the next patch. Kuro Games has added new content in version 2.3 that yields roughly 110 free pulls.
This article further delves into the free pulls and total Astrites estimation for WuWa 2.3.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Total estimated Astrites and free pulls in Wuthering Waves 2.3
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update features several new events and anniversary rewards, offering many free wishes. Here are the estimated pulls and Astrites players can get in the next patch, assuming they wrap every bit of content:
Regular rewards
- Dailies: 2520x Astrite
- Whimpering Wastes: 800x Astrite
- Tower of Adversity: 1400x Astrite
- Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways: 960x Astrite
- Battle Pass: 5x Lustrous Tide
- Coral Shop reset: 7x Lustrous Tide, 7x Radiant Tide and 7x Forging Tide
One-time claimable rewards
- Version 2.3 codes: 600x Astrite
- Version 2.4 livestream codes: 300x Astrite
- Quests and achievements: 100x Astrite
- Holograms and Character Trials: 280x Astrite
Events
- Gifts of Grand Reunion: 5x Radiant Tide and 5x Lustrous Tide
- Gifts of Grand Celebration: 10x Radiant Tide
- Gilded Nightmarket: 10x Radiant Tide
- Cubie Derby – Warmup: 10x Radiant Tide
- Beyond the Waves – Rinascita: 400x Astrite and 5x Lustrous Tide
- Your Summer Will Never Wither: 300x Astrite
- Cube, Cubic n Cubie: 600x Astrite
- Cubie Derby: 600x Astrite
- Memory Travelogue: 260x Astrite
- Its Carneval Time: 480x Astrite
- Gifts of Melodic Verses: 300x Astrite
Based on the rough estimation, fee-to-play gamers should be able to snag 9900x Astrite and 42x Radiant Tide. Converting the resources, they can obtain around 110 pulls during version 2.3, excluding the 21x Lustrous Tide and 7x Forging Tide. These are rough numbers, which will vary with the final release.
Lunite Subscription and Battle Pass
Players can purchase the Lunite Subscription to gather additional Astrites daily. By the end of the patch, they are expected to obtain 13680x Astrite and 42x Radiant Tide, roughly 134 pulls. Purchasing the Battle Pass will give them around 14360x Astrite and 47x Radiant Tide.
