Wuthering Waves responds to backlash over anniversary rewards by inviting new community feedback

Wuthering Waves received backlash over the first-year anniversary rewards, with many fans taking to Reddit to show their displeasure about the lack of free 5-star Resonators among the prizes. Fortunately, moderators authorized by Kuro Games listened to player feedback and invited further community input, which could lead to a resolution.

Ad

This article further delves into WuWa's response to the backlash over the anniversary rewards.

Wuthering Waves invites new community feedback as a response to the anniversary rewards backlash

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Recently, Wuthering Waves fans expressed their disappointment over the first anniversary rewards on Reddit. Kuro Games-authorized mods were quick to respond to the backlash, inviting players to communicate their dissatisfaction via structured feedback. The moderators seemingly want their voices to be heard by the officials, potentially resolving the ongoing issue.

It has been specified that only top-level comments will be taken into consideration. What could be more effective is translating the issue directly to the Kuro Games contact. Alternatively, players can use the in-game feedback function to send their comments, and the same will be heard if it abides by the following rules:

Ad

Players must use appropriate language even if they are frustrated.

Adding “ FEEDBACK ” is necessary to ensure that the script aggregate commentary registers it.

” is necessary to ensure that the script aggregate commentary registers it. The officials will appreciate it if fans upvote a comment that resonates with their sentiments instead of leaving similar feedback.

The first anniversary awards were announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream. Kuro Games will offer free pulls, a new glider skin, and some resources for reaching the milestone. However, fans expected a free standard Resonator, if not the ones on the limited-time banners.

Ad

The version 2.3 update will feature special anniversary convenes with multiple rerun characters. Although the returnees may not outperform the new 5-stars from the patch, players had hoped for guaranteed drops.

Unfortunately, the rerun banner will use the usual pity system, meaning Rovers might miss out on their desired character if their luck runs out.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.