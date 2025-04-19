Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, anniversary rewards, and everything new

The much anticipated Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream just premiered across the official Twitch and YouTube channel on April 19, 2025. Besides showcasing the new Resonators, Kuro Games also announced the rewards that the Rovers can expect as part of the WuWa 1st Anniversary celebrations. The developers also made some future crossover announcements that came as quite a surprise.

Let's take a look at everything announced in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 Livestream Overview

Characters

New characters (Image via Kuro Games)

New Resonators, Ciaconna and Zani will be joining Wuthering Waves' playable roster in the upcoming version 2.3 of the game. Both will be of 5-star rarity with the former being of the Aero Atrribute while Zani will have Spectro as hers.

New Weapons

The following two 5-star weapons will be added to the game when version 2.3 releases:

Blazing Justice: 5-star Gauntlet

5-star Gauntlet Woodland Aria: 5-star Pistol

New Story: Companion Story

Zani's Companion Story: A Blaze in the Dark will be available to all players after version 2.3 goes live. It is highly likely that there will be some pre-requirement quests that you will need to complete to access the new story.

Banners

Zani Banner (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream announced that there will be four special banners featuring a few characters where you can use Astrites and Lustrous Tides during the patch.

Phase 1

Banner 1 5-star: Zani

Banner 2 5-stars: Jiyan, Yinlin, Zhezhi, Phoebe, Xiangli Yao

Banner 4-stars: Lumi, Yuanwu, Taoqi

Phase 2

Banner 1 5-star: Ciaconna

Banner 2 5-stars: Jinhsi, Changli, Carlotta, Brant, Roccia

Banner 4-stars: Danjin, Mortefi, Yangyang

Additionally, both Zani and Ciaconna will receive their weapon Convene Events. There will be two special banners for all of the 5-star Resonators who will get a rate-up during version 2.3.

Events

New Event (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream announced a plethora of gameplay and other events that you can participate in to win rewards. The patch's flagship event will be called Your Summer Will Never Wither and will feature a story like those of previous updates. Besides that, Kuro Games announced the following to commemorate the First Anniversary Celebrations:

Cube, Cubic and Cubie

Cubie Derby

Cubie Derby: Warmup

Memory Travelogue

Its Carneval Time

Gilded Nightmarket

Beyond The Waves: Rinascita.

Quality-of-life updates

The following quality-of-life updates were announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream.

No cooldown on bossfights. You can challenge the bosses instantly after claiming their rewards with Waveplates.

Ray-Tracing and 120 FPS will be available to more GPUs, including certain AMD and Intel ones.

A new item called Modifier will be available. This will allow you to customize the main stat of your echo.

Battle Pass will be updates with Modifiers at certain tiers.

Pre-download will be available for mobile from version 2.3 onwards

New Glossary feature will be added to the game.

The PC game resources download will be optimized to easily manage the file size.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 Livestream Redemption Codes

Like always, Kuro Games announced three codes during the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream program. These will give you Astrites among other in-game resources:

1STANNIVERSARY - Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3

- Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3 EVERFLOWING - Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000

- Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000 WITHYOU - Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5

Keep in mind that these codes will be available for a limited time so make sure to claim them as quickly as possible. This can be done by accessing the Settings option and then heading to the Other sub menu. Here you can find the Redemption Code option where entering these codes will send the rewards to your mail.

Wuthering Waves 1st anniversary Rewards

As part of the First Anniversary Celebration of Wuthering Waves, Kuro Games announced the following rewards during the 2.3 Special Program:

Gifts of Grand Celebration (Reward Distribution will start on May 23): 10 x Radiant Tides and Anniversary Avatar called Moment of Resonance.

10 x Radiant Tides and Anniversary Avatar called Moment of Resonance. Gifts of Grand Reunion (After version 2.3 goes live) : 5 x Lustrous and 5 x Radiant Tides from seven-days login event.

: 5 x Lustrous and 5 x Radiant Tides from seven-days login event. Gifts of Melodic Verse: 300 x Astrites, Tuners and more.

300 x Astrites, Tuners and more. Cubie Derby - Warmup : 10 x Lustrous Tides, Flight Aspect: Laureate (new glider skin) and more rewards.

: 10 x Lustrous Tides, Flight Aspect: Laureate (new glider skin) and more rewards. Gilded Night Market: New event that will allow you to earn rewards from older events and 10 x Lustrous Tides.

Keep in mind that these rewards will be made available as the patch progresses.

New collaboration announced: Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners

New collab event (Image via Kuro Games)

To the surprise of many, Kuro Games announced a collaboration with the immensely popular, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an anime project based on CDPR's hit RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. This collab will not be coming in version 2.3 however, as Rovers will need to wait till 2026.

The Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collaboration event will likely be available when we take our step into the next nation in Rover's journey, New Federation. Crumbs of lore found in the game's archives states it as a highly advanced nation based on science, which will be perfect for a Cyberpunk-themed event.

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream announced that when the upcoming version goes live on April 29, 2025, you will be able to download the game on Steam as well.

