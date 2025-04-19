Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab announced

Wuthering Waves has recently announced a brand new collaboration with Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which was revealed during the recently concluded Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream. Cyberpunk Edgerunners is an anime spinoff set in the universe of the hit action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077. Both Wuthering Waves and Cyberpunk Edgerunners have dedicated fanbases of their own, so players who enjoy both these franchises will get to experience the best of both worlds once the collab is officially released.
This article provides all available details regarding the Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab, as announced by Kuro Games.
Wuthering Waves will be collaborating with Cyberpunk Edgerunners
As announced by the developers during the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream, a collaboration with Cyberpunk Edgerunners is in the works. This collab will be launched in 2026, and further details regarding the release will be provided by Kuro Games at a later date.
Even though no specific information about the collab has been provided as of yet, the fanbase has already begun speculating about the potential events, maps, and characters that might be featured. Some players believe that popular characters in Cyberpunk Edgerunners, such as David, Lucy, and Rebecca might be introduced as playable characters in Wuthering Waves. Meanwhile, others seem to think that new maps and events based on the Cyberpunk universe might be added to the game.
Previously, during the Wuthering Waves version 1.2 player satisfaction survey, a question had been posed to players, which required them to pick (from amongst a provided list) certain anime titles that they had heard of. Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the titles featured in the list, implying that Kuro Games might have been planning a potential future collab for quite some time.
Since no other information regarding the Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab is available as of yet, players will need to wait for Kuro Games to reveal more details soon. With the collab launching in 2026, it is safe to assume that these details will be constantly released at intervals throughout the rest of the current year.
