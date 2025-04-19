Wuthering Waves 2.3 characters and reruns

The Wuthering Waves version 2.3 livestream premiered on April 19, 2025, and revealed key details about the new update, including the upcoming 5-star characters. Kuro Games announced that Zani and Ciaccona will be the two new playable units arriving in v2.3, along with the two rerun characters from Rinascita.
Read on to learn more about the upcoming covene banners releasing in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 new characters and rerun banners
New characters
Kuro Games has confirmed Zani and Ciaccona will be debuting as playable characters in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. While the former will be a 5-star character from the Spectro attribute, the latter belongs to the same rarity and is from the Aero attribute.
The livestream has confirmed that Zani will be released during the first half of the update on her limited-time convene banner, called "Between Light and Shadow." Her banner will go live as soon as the new update arrives on April 29, 2025. The developer also showcased her gameplay in the broadcast, confirming she will be a main DPS who uses a Gauntlet. They also revealed her signature 5-star weapon called "Blazing Justice."
As for Ciaccona, her limited-time convene banner, called "Through Verses and Rhythms," will be introduced during the second half of the patch. She is set to be a support character who uses a Pistol. Her signature 5-star weapon has also been announced in the livestream and will be called "Woodland Aria."
Rerun characters
Here is the complete banner schedule for Wuthering Waves version 2.3, as announced during the livestream:
Phase 1
- Zani (5-star Spectro)
- Jiyan (5-star Aero)
- Yinlin (5-star Electro)
- Zhezhi (5-star Glacio)
- Xiangli Yao(5-star Electro)
- Phoebe (5-star Spectro)
- Taoqi (4-star Havoc)
- Yuanwu (4-star Electro)
- Lumi (4-star Electro)
Phase 2
- Ciaoccona (5-star Aero)
- Jinhsi (5-star Spectro)
- Changli (5-star Fusion)
- Carlotta (5-star Glacio)
- Roccia (5-star Havoc)
- Brant (5-star Fusion)
- Danjin (4-star Havoc)
- Yangyan (4-star Aero)
- Mortefi (4-star Fusion)
During the first half of v2.3, players will be able to experience the special Anniversary Resonator Convene Phase I, on which they will have the option to pull for several popular 5-star characters. It will offer Jiyan, Yinlin, Zhezhi, Xiangli Yao, and Phoebe. Additionally, the signature 5-star weapons of these characters will also be featured on a special Anniversary Weapons Convene Phase I.
As for the second half, the Anniversary Resonator Convene Phase II and Anniversary Weapons Convene Phase II will run during this period. It will offer Jinhsi, Changli, Carlotta, Roccia, and Brant, along with their signature 5-star weapons.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.
