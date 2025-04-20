"The disappointment is crazy.": Wuthering Waves fans disappointed with first anniversary rewards

Kuro Games conducted the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream on April 19, 2025, unveiling the new contents of the next patch. This patch will also honor the title becoming a year old, making the anniversary rewards the highlight of the telecast. Although the officials announced a new glider skin, around 300 free wishes, and Astrites, it seems fans aren’t satisfied with the rewards.
A Reddit user named u/AccomplishedDiet8985 quickly took to the platform after the version 2.3 Special Broadcast to express dismay at the anniversary rewards, saying:
“The disappointment is crazy.”
The user highlighted that the lack of a free 5-star character, flight feature for all regions, and proper rate-ups on the anniversary banners aren't exactly worth celebrating. It seems many fans have resonated with the post, as they have expected more from Kuro Games, who offered several free 5-star Resonators at launch. At the very least, they hoped to see a 100% rate-up on the special banners, which feature multiple rerun characters.
Reacting to the post, u/KingofChicken96 commented:
Anniversary Banners should have something like 'X pulls to 100% guaranteed rate-up character'. Not 50/50 like this.
u/JARCO5 claimed that players need a safety net on the banners to feel motivated about purchasing top-ups. It seems the officials might have avoided the backlash had they added a guaranteed drop for reruns.
u/janejennie chimed in to say:
I remember when I first started WuWa, the rewards were insane. It felt like I was getting 10 pulls every time I logged in and played. Now they’re seeing success and can no longer be generous. It’s a Gacha game at the end of the day, I get it, but this is THE ANNIVERSARY we’re talking about!? I hope the backlash is so bad, Kuro has no choice but to do damage control and up the rewards.
Adding to the sentiment, u/CommercialMost4874 said that Wuthering Waves was beyond defending. The user had hoped for a standard 5-star Resonator selector, similar to what the developers had offered at launch.
Why are players disappointed by Wuthering Waves first anniversary rewards?
The Wuthering Waves first anniversary rewards include around 30 free pulls, a glider skin, and in-game resources, obtainable throughout the version 2.3 update. However, what players wanted was a free Resonator from the standard banner, if not the limited ones. The community had hoped that Kuro Games would offer up characters like they did during the launch.
The title's anniversary has brought special rerun banners where players can pick one of the limited-time Resonators. Unfortunately, the drop rates aren't guaranteed, which defeats the whole purpose of bringing back characters.
Unless players are lucky with their summons, they have to spend their hard-earned Astrites on the gacha system. Hence, Rovers would likely want to spend their wishes on new characters like Zani and Ciaccona.
