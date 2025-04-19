All Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards: Free pulls, glider skins, Astrites, and more

The Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards have been officially announced via a special broadcast on April 19, 2025. Players can look forward to snagging new glider skins, Astrites, and even items they might have missed in the past. Moreover, the upcoming version 2.3 update will introduce several events containing a bucketload of rewards.

Ad

Not to forget, players can also grab free pulls and use them to summon Zani, Ciaconna, or the rerun characters. This article further discusses all the rewards obtainable during the WuWa anniversary.

All Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards explored

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update, scheduled to release on April 29, 2025, will officially commemorate the game's first anniversary. Turning a year old is quite an exciting milestone, so developer Kuro Games will roll out various free rewards, as announced during the latest livestream event. Here are all the celebratory events and goodies participants can obtain:

Ad

Trending

Gifts of Grand Union

Gifts of Grand Union (Image via Kuro Games)

This event will allow Rovers to claim free wishes for standard and limited-time banners via daily logins — they will receive 5x Radiant Tides and 5x Lustrous Tides. The rest of the free pulls can be obtained throughout the update via other content.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream summary

Gifts of Melodic Verses

Gifts of Melodic Verses (Image via Kuro Games)

The Gifts of Melodic Verses features another event that compels players to log in to the game daily to claim free resources. Rewards like Astrites, Shell Credits, and more will be unlocked on subsequent days. For those wondering, the event yields 300x Astrites among other resources.

Ad

Gifts of Grand Celebration

Gifts of Grand Celebration (Image via Kuro Games)

WuWa turns a year old on May 23, 2025, and Kuro Games has special plans for the day. The Gifts of Grand Celebration will be rolled out, through which players can snag 10x Radiant Tide and the Moment of Resonance anniversary avatar.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.3 banners schedule

Cubie Derby - Warmup

Cubie Derby - Warmup (Image via Kuro Games)

The final batch of free wishes will be offered via the Cubie Derby - Warmup event. Rovers must participate to win a whopping 10x Radiant Tide, a brand-new glider skin, Chest Mimic Phantom skin, and other resources.

Ad

Gilded Nightmarket

Gilded Nightmarket (Image via Kuro Games)

While most anniversary rewards can be obtained by simply logging in to the game, the Gilded Nightmarket event will make players work for the goodies. They must complete certain Convene and Activity Tasks to obtain Nightmare Tokens, which can be exchanged in the Gilded Nightmarket for 10x Radiant Tide, Weapon Projections, and every limited-time reward Rovers might have missed in the past.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.