Wuthering Waves 2.3 banners schedule

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream has concluded, and it has unveiled all the new content of the anniversary patch, including the banners. Both Zani and Ciaccona have been confirmed to debut in the update as the fractured 5-star Resonators. Those who’ve kept track of the drip marketing campaign probably knew about their attributes and weapon types.

Version 2.3 will also introduce anniversary convenes with multiple 5-star Resonators in each phase. As such, players will get the opportunity to summon rerun units or their weapons. This article further discusses the WuWa 2.3 banner schedule and its characters.

All Wuthering Waves 2.3 banners

Phase 1- Zani

Zani banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Zani will arrive in the first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update, which releases on April 29, 2025. She is confirmed to be a Spectro Gauntlet user who employs the new frazzle reaction to inflict damage on targets. She can further enter the Inferno Mode to launch a flurry of attacks, converting her weapon into a giant sword.

Here are all the characters players can obtain in the update’s first half:

Zani (5-star) : Spectro- Gauntlet

: Spectro- Gauntlet Lumi (4-star): Electro- Broadblade

Electro- Broadblade Taoqi (4-star) : Havoc- Broadblade

: Havoc- Broadblade Yuanwu (4-star): Electro- Gauntlet

The corresponding weapon banner will feature Zani’s signature Gauntlet named Blazing Justice.

Phase 2- Ciaccona

Ciaccona banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Ciaccona will appear in the second phase of the update. Unfortunately, Kuro Games has yet to announce her banner release date. Ciaccona is, ironically, a bard from the Aero roster who also wields a Pistol during combat.

Listed below are the Resonators obtainable during the second half of the patch:

Ciaccona (5-star) : Aero- Pistol

: Aero- Pistol Danjin (4-star) : Havoc- Sword

: Havoc- Sword Yangyang (4-star) : Aero- Sword

: Aero- Sword Mortefi (4-star): Fusion- Pistol

The weapon banner in the second phase will feature Woodland Aria, Ciaccona’s signature pistol.

All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners

The Wuthering Waves first anniversary will be honored during the version 2.3 update, with special convenes. They contain multiple rerun characters in each phase.

Phase 1

Anniversary banner characters in first phase (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the 5-star Resonators features in the first half of WuWa 2.3 anniversary banners:

Jiyan: Aero- Broadblade

Aero- Broadblade Yinlin: Electro- Rectifier

Electro- Rectifier Zhezhi: Glacio- Rectifier

Glacio- Rectifier Xiangli Yao: Electro- Gauntlet

Electro- Gauntlet Phoebe: Spectro- Rectifier

Players can also look forward to summoning their signature options from the anniversary weapon convene.

Phase 2

Anniversary banner characters in second phase (Image via Kuro Games)

Phase 2 of the WuWa anniversary banner will see the return of some of the strongest 5-star Resonators:

Jinhsi: Spectro- Broadblade

Spectro- Broadblade Changli: Fusion- Sword

Fusion- Sword Carlotta: Glacio- Pistol

Glacio- Pistol Roccia: Havoc- Gauntlet

Havoc- Gauntlet Brant: Fusion- Sword

Naturally, their signature weapons will also be featured on the corresponding anniversary weapon banners.

