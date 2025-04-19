Wuthering Waves 2.3 banners schedule

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream has concluded, and it has unveiled all the new content of the anniversary patch, including the banners. Both Zani and Ciaccona have been confirmed to debut in the update as the fractured 5-star Resonators. Those who’ve kept track of the drip marketing campaign probably knew about their attributes and weapon types.
Version 2.3 will also introduce anniversary convenes with multiple 5-star Resonators in each phase. As such, players will get the opportunity to summon rerun units or their weapons. This article further discusses the WuWa 2.3 banner schedule and its characters.
All Wuthering Waves 2.3 banners
Phase 1- Zani
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Zani will arrive in the first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update, which releases on April 29, 2025. She is confirmed to be a Spectro Gauntlet user who employs the new frazzle reaction to inflict damage on targets. She can further enter the Inferno Mode to launch a flurry of attacks, converting her weapon into a giant sword.
Here are all the characters players can obtain in the update’s first half:
- Zani (5-star): Spectro- Gauntlet
- Lumi (4-star): Electro- Broadblade
- Taoqi (4-star): Havoc- Broadblade
- Yuanwu (4-star): Electro- Gauntlet
The corresponding weapon banner will feature Zani’s signature Gauntlet named Blazing Justice.
Phase 2- Ciaccona
Ciaccona will appear in the second phase of the update. Unfortunately, Kuro Games has yet to announce her banner release date. Ciaccona is, ironically, a bard from the Aero roster who also wields a Pistol during combat.
Listed below are the Resonators obtainable during the second half of the patch:
- Ciaccona (5-star): Aero- Pistol
- Danjin (4-star): Havoc- Sword
- Yangyang (4-star): Aero- Sword
- Mortefi (4-star): Fusion- Pistol
The weapon banner in the second phase will feature Woodland Aria, Ciaccona’s signature pistol.
All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners
The Wuthering Waves first anniversary will be honored during the version 2.3 update, with special convenes. They contain multiple rerun characters in each phase.
Phase 1
Here are the 5-star Resonators features in the first half of WuWa 2.3 anniversary banners:
- Jiyan: Aero- Broadblade
- Yinlin: Electro- Rectifier
- Zhezhi: Glacio- Rectifier
- Xiangli Yao: Electro- Gauntlet
- Phoebe: Spectro- Rectifier
Players can also look forward to summoning their signature options from the anniversary weapon convene.
Phase 2
Phase 2 of the WuWa anniversary banner will see the return of some of the strongest 5-star Resonators:
- Jinhsi: Spectro- Broadblade
- Changli: Fusion- Sword
- Carlotta: Glacio- Pistol
- Roccia: Havoc- Gauntlet
- Brant: Fusion- Sword
Naturally, their signature weapons will also be featured on the corresponding anniversary weapon banners.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.