When is Wuthering Waves anniversary?

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 14, 2025 14:14 GMT
Wuthering Waves anniversary trailer snippet
Wuthering Waves anniversary details and speculations explored (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves will celebrate its first anniversary in the version 2.3 update, expected to be released on April 29, 2025. Based on the closed beta leaks, the patch will bring several rewards and content to commemorate the occasion. The upcoming livestream event will further showcase everything Kuro Games has planned.

This article discusses speculations and information about the Wuthering Waves anniversary.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves anniversary releases in version 2.3

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream announcement has highlighted the anniversary theme for the next patch. As such, players can expect exciting events and rewards when it releases on April 29, 2025. The release date was calculated based on the current patch duration of 32 days.

The telecast host will share new codes while showcasing the contents of version 2.3. The anniversary patch will introduce Zani and Ciaccona, two highly anticipated 5-star Resonators, to the playable roster. Their debuts were officially confirmed via the latest drip marketing campaign.

Fans might prefer Zani more since she appeared frequently during the Rinascita story quest. For those wondering, Kuro Games has assigned her the Spectro element. In contrast, Ciaccona will wield the Aero attribute, and she could potentially employ the new erosion mechanism.

10 pulls and wings (skin?), might be part of Anniversary rewards byu/Ofanaht inWutheringWavesLeaks
Aside from the characters, players will likely want to know about the Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards. Thanks to credible third-party sources like Seele Leaks, the community got a glimpse at a new glider skin from the closed beta, which might be obtainable for free. Leaks have further claimed that 10 additional free pulls will be dispatched during version 2.3 as the milestone reward.

If the speculations prove true, Rovers will have better chances of summoning both Zani and Ciaconna from the upcoming banners. Rumors also have it that the next patch will bring a 5-star character selector, meaning players can snag a Standard Resonator if not one of the chosen limited-time characters.

Regardless of which rewards make it to the final release, the fourth livestream event will reveal it all. It is scheduled to premiere on April 19, 2025, roughly a day after the Shorekeeper rerun banner goes live.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
