Wuthering Waves leak hints at first anniversary rewards

Wuthering Waves is nearing its first anniversary, which will be featured in patch 2.3 of the game. Now that its closed beta is live, third-party sources like Seele Leaks and xavo95 have disclosed information regarding the commemorative rewards and more. It seems Kuro Games will be giving away free wishes and a new glider skin to players to celebrate the title completing a full year.

This article further delves into the recent leaks about Wuthering Waves' first-anniversary rewards.

Note: This article is based on WuWa version 2.3 closed beta leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards, leaked

According to credible third-party source Seele Leaks, the first anniversary of Wuthering Waves, set to commence during version 2.3, will reward a brand-new glider skin. This cosmetic item has a purple and white color palette and can be equipped via some type of wardrobe feature. If the speculations prove true, players should be able to ditch their default glider and equip the new one while using the Flight feature in Rinascita.

The first anniversary is also expected to reward free pulls. From the looks of it, Rovers may be able to claim around 10x Radiant Tides, which can be used to summon the featured characters from the patch. Speaking of which, both Zani and Ciaccona will debut as 5-star Resonators in the anniversary patch.

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing campaign further revealed their official artwork and background details. Zani, from the Spectro element, appears to be a promising choice, as she can potentially leverage the Spectro Frazzle effect. If her kit achieves the desired results, players should be able to pair her with Phoebe and Aero Rover.

Lastly, rumor has it that the WuWa anniversary will also bring a special ticket, which can be exchanged for a certain 5-star character or weapon. Rovers should be able to pick from a list of three Resonators and their signature options. This free gift shouldn't come as a surprise since Kuro Games has already given away premium rewards to every player in the previous updates.

