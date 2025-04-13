Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream, which will premiere globally on April 19, 2025. The telecast is expected to unveil all the exciting content from the upcoming patch, including the banner, events, and more. Furthermore, the hosts will showcase the gameplay of Zani and Ciaccona, as they are confirmed to release in version 2.3 via the drip marketing campaign.
Players will also look forward to the special redemption codes that will be shared during the Special Broadcast, as they will reward free Astrits and other resources.
This article discusses the Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream schedule for different regions and presents a countdown to track the remaining time.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream schedule and countdown
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 patch will commemorate the first anniversary of the title. Hence, players will be eager to watch the associated livestream scheduled to premiere on April 19, 2025, at 7 PM (UTC+8), to find out what Kuro Games has planned. Since the Special Broadcast will air globally, the timing will vary depending on the viewer's location.
To avoid confusion in that regard, we have listed the WuWa 2.2 livestream date and time across all major regions below.
Americas
- Pacific Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 4:00 AM
- Mountain Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 5:00 AM
- Central Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 6:00 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: April 19, 2025, at 7:00 AM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 12:00 PM
- Central European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM
- Eastern European Summer Time: April 19, 2025, at 2:00 PM
Asia
- Indian Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 4:30 PM
- China Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM
- Japanese Standard Time: April 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM
- Korea Standard Time: April 19, at 8:00 PM
Readers can also check out the following countdown, which displays the time until the version 2.3 livestream premieres worldwide:
Once the timer reaches zero, viewers can tune into the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the telecast. It will showcase the upcoming characters, events, and anniversary rewards.
Not to forget, Kuro Games dispatches a fresh batch of redemption codes during the broadcast. The same can be expected from the upcoming livestream. Players can redeem them via official methods to obtain 300 Astrites and other in-game resources.
There will be an expiration window for the special codes. Rovers are advised to quickly claim the rewards to avoid missing out.
