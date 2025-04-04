Several Wuthering Waves leaks have appeared online, showing information about the upcoming patch. From anniversary rewards to new areas, there's a lot of fresh content to look forward to. However, players will be most excited about the version 2.3 and 2.4 character banners.

Ad

While HoYoverse has revealed two new Resonators via a drip marketing campaign, Rovers have yet to know the exact details about their Convenes. Perhaps they can rely on the Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks, hoping the speculations will prove accurate.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks

Ad

Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing campaign has revealed Ciaccona and Zani, confirming their debut in the patch. Renowned sources like Hunter x Hunter further speculated about the banners and their characters from the next update:

Phase 1

5-star : Zani

: Zani 4-star: Lumi, Taoqi, and Yuanwu

Phase 2

5-star : Ciaccona

: Ciaccona 4-star: Danjin, Mortefi, and Yangyang

It was initially speculated that version 2.3 would not get any reruns until another credible leaker named WuwaLand found splash art of other Resonators. It seems Xiangli Yao, Yinlin, and Jiyan could return in the next update. There’s a slim chance that Kuro Games will let players claim one of the specified units using a special ticket as WuWa first-anniversary reward.

Ad

Ad

Hopefully, the version 2.3 livestream will confirm the rumor and unveil everything the next patch has in store. Speaking of which, Stepleaker has speculated about the characters from version 2.4. The update will likely feature the following Resonators:

Cartethyia

Lupa

Cartethyia has appeared in the game as a quest-exclusive NPC in Rinascita. In fact, she is the blessed maiden that Rovers battle against by the end of version 2.2’s main mission. As for Lupa, she is expected to be a Fusion character.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.