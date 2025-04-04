Several Wuthering Waves leaks have appeared online, showing information about the upcoming patch. From anniversary rewards to new areas, there's a lot of fresh content to look forward to. However, players will be most excited about the version 2.3 and 2.4 character banners.
While HoYoverse has revealed two new Resonators via a drip marketing campaign, Rovers have yet to know the exact details about their Convenes. Perhaps they can rely on the Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks, hoping the speculations will prove accurate.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
All Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing campaign has revealed Ciaccona and Zani, confirming their debut in the patch. Renowned sources like Hunter x Hunter further speculated about the banners and their characters from the next update:
Phase 1
- 5-star: Zani
- 4-star: Lumi, Taoqi, and Yuanwu
Phase 2
- 5-star: Ciaccona
- 4-star: Danjin, Mortefi, and Yangyang
It was initially speculated that version 2.3 would not get any reruns until another credible leaker named WuwaLand found splash art of other Resonators. It seems Xiangli Yao, Yinlin, and Jiyan could return in the next update. There’s a slim chance that Kuro Games will let players claim one of the specified units using a special ticket as WuWa first-anniversary reward.
Hopefully, the version 2.3 livestream will confirm the rumor and unveil everything the next patch has in store. Speaking of which, Stepleaker has speculated about the characters from version 2.4. The update will likely feature the following Resonators:
- Cartethyia
- Lupa
Cartethyia has appeared in the game as a quest-exclusive NPC in Rinascita. In fact, she is the blessed maiden that Rovers battle against by the end of version 2.2’s main mission. As for Lupa, she is expected to be a Fusion character.
