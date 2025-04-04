Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 04, 2025 18:47 GMT
Image showing Zani in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks explored (Image via Kuro Games)

Several Wuthering Waves leaks have appeared online, showing information about the upcoming patch. From anniversary rewards to new areas, there's a lot of fresh content to look forward to. However, players will be most excited about the version 2.3 and 2.4 character banners.

Ad

While HoYoverse has revealed two new Resonators via a drip marketing campaign, Rovers have yet to know the exact details about their Convenes. Perhaps they can rely on the Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks, hoping the speculations will prove accurate.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All Wuthering Waves 2.3-2.4 character banner leaks

2.3 banners (no reruns apparently) byu/ISRUKRENG inWutheringWavesLeaks
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing campaign has revealed Ciaccona and Zani, confirming their debut in the patch. Renowned sources like Hunter x Hunter further speculated about the banners and their characters from the next update:

Phase 1

  • 5-star: Zani
  • 4-star: Lumi, Taoqi, and Yuanwu

Phase 2

  • 5-star: Ciaccona
  • 4-star: Danjin, Mortefi, and Yangyang

It was initially speculated that version 2.3 would not get any reruns until another credible leaker named WuwaLand found splash art of other Resonators. It seems Xiangli Yao, Yinlin, and Jiyan could return in the next update. There’s a slim chance that Kuro Games will let players claim one of the specified units using a special ticket as WuWa first-anniversary reward.

Ad
Cartethyia will release in 2.4, alongisde a Fusion character called Lupa byu/ISRUKRENG inWutheringWavesLeaks
Ad

Hopefully, the version 2.3 livestream will confirm the rumor and unveil everything the next patch has in store. Speaking of which, Stepleaker has speculated about the characters from version 2.4. The update will likely feature the following Resonators:

  • Cartethyia
  • Lupa

Cartethyia has appeared in the game as a quest-exclusive NPC in Rinascita. In fact, she is the blessed maiden that Rovers battle against by the end of version 2.2’s main mission. As for Lupa, she is expected to be a Fusion character.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी