Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing reveals Ciaccona, upcoming playable character

Kuro Games has revealed Ciaccona as the second character to feature in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. With the new patch set to arrive on April 29, 2025, excitement among Rovers worldwide is running high. The Resonator from Rinascita made a brief appearance during the 2.2 story quest, captivating many with her charming and goofy personality.

The Rinascita chapter more or less concluded with the latest story update. However, given Ciaccona and Zani are confirmed for Wuthering Waves 2.3, they may play a role in the epilogue sections.

Ciaccona revealed for Wuthering Waves 2.3 update

From her first introduction in the Wuthering Waves story, it was clear that Ciaccona is a bard with a passion for singing. Kuro Games has now revealed her official artwork, which shows her playing a lute. She will debut as the second 5-star Resonator in the 2.3 update.

Despite her limited role in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 story update, this bard from Rinascita managed to win the hearts of many Rovers with her endearing and carefree personality.

Her description in the official announcement is as follows:

"Ciaccona, the bard of Rinascita, is free-spirited, romantic, sincere, and passionate. On her journey, she sang radiant poems of saints and heroes, weaving tales of people, miracles, turmoil, and suffering—along with the sorrow of death and farewell."

While nothing is set in stone, it is likely that Ciaccona will feature in the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. Kuro Games has yet to reveal information about her weapons and attribute type. Like Zani, she might appear in the next chapter of the story or receive a companion quest, allowing players to learn more about her.

Version 2.3 is scheduled to go live on April 29, 2025, coinciding with Wuthering Waves' official release on the Steam storefront.

