All Wuthering Waves 2.3 events: Start and end dates

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update is set to release globally on April 29, 2025, and will bring in several new events. Kuro Games will roll out more content than usual since the patch will commemorate the game’s first anniversary. Aside from the banners, the upcoming events will grant players the opportunity to earn free resources like Astrite, Shell Credit, and more.
This article further discusses the Wuthering Waves 2.3 event schedule.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 event schedule
Phase 1 banner (April 29- May 22, 2025)
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner will feature Zani in the first phase. She is the 5-star Resonator from the Spectro element who wields a Gauntlet. The banner will also feature the following 4-star units:
- Lumi: Electro - Broadblade
- Taoqi: Havoc - Broadblade
- Yuanwu: Electro - Gauntlet
Blazing Justice, Zani’s weapon, will also be available in the first half of the update, alongside an anniversary banner. It will feature the following rerun characters and their signature option:
- Jiyan
- Yinlin
- Zhezhi
- Xiangli Yao
- Phoebe
Phase 2 banner (May 22- June 11, 2025)
Ciaccona is confirmed to debut in the second phase banner. She will join the Aero roster as the new 5-star character wielding a pistol. Here are the 4-star Resonators featured on her Convene:
- Danjin: Havoc - Sword
- Yangyang: Aero - Sword
- Mortefi: Fusion - Pistol
The corresponding weapon banner will also feature Woodland Aria, Ciaccona’s Pistol. The anniversary banner in the second phase will bring the following rerun characters and their signature weapons:
- Jinhsi
- Changli
- Carlotta
- Roccia
- Brant
Cubie Derby: Warmup (April 29- June 11, 2025)
The Cubie Derby: Warmup will provide some of the anniversary rewards in Wuthering Waves. All that players must do is complete a daily and weekly task to earn dice, which can then be used to move the character on an isometric minigame. Completing each round in the game will unlock rewards like 10x Radiant Tides, new glider skin, and Chest Mimic Phantom skin.
Cube, Cubic n Cubie (April 29- June 11, 2025)
The Cube, Cubic n Cubie event features an Abbowser Castle. Rovers will be tasked with rescuing the kidnapped cubes across different levels of the domain. Players must also recruit the cubes and participate in combat to earn exciting rewards.
It’s Carnevale Time! (April 29- June 11, 2025)
The “It’s Carnevale Time!” event compels players to share invitation codes with up to three returning adventurers in the game. By doing so and completing some daily tasks, they will receive Celebration Balloons, which can be exchanged for rewards.
Cubie Derby (April 14- May 26, 2025)
The Wuthering Waves anniversary is all about cubes that resemble a Resonator. Twelve of these entities will compete against each other during the Cubie Derby event. Players can earn rewards by supporting their favorite cube.
Beyond the Waves: Rinascita (May 29- June 11, 2025)
This is one of the many events that offer free Astrites, Lustrous Tides, and other resources. To obtain them, players must complete daily tasks, gather Adventure Logs, and exchange them for a random supply reward.
Log-in events
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will feature multiple log-in events offering free pulls and Astrites. Listed below are their starting and ending dates:
- Gifts of Grand Union (April 29- June 11, 2025)
- Gifts of Grand Celebration (May 23- June 11, 2025)
- Gilded Nightmarket (April 29- June 11, 2025)
- Gifts of Melodic Verses (June 5-19, 2025)
Recurring events
Here are the recurring events in version 2.3:
- Chord Cleansing (May 1-8, 2025)
- Bountiful Crescendo (June 6-9, 2025)
