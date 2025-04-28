All Wuthering Waves 2.3 events: Start and end dates

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update is set to release globally on April 29, 2025, and will bring in several new events. Kuro Games will roll out more content than usual since the patch will commemorate the game’s first anniversary. Aside from the banners, the upcoming events will grant players the opportunity to earn free resources like Astrite, Shell Credit, and more.

Ad

This article further discusses the Wuthering Waves 2.3 event schedule.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 event schedule

Phase 1 banner (April 29- May 22, 2025)

Zani banner preivew (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner will feature Zani in the first phase. She is the 5-star Resonator from the Spectro element who wields a Gauntlet. The banner will also feature the following 4-star units:

Ad

Trending

Lumi: Electro - Broadblade

Electro - Broadblade Taoqi: Havoc - Broadblade

Havoc - Broadblade Yuanwu: Electro - Gauntlet

Blazing Justice, Zani’s weapon, will also be available in the first half of the update, alongside an anniversary banner. It will feature the following rerun characters and their signature option:

Jiyan

Yinlin

Zhezhi

Xiangli Yao

Phoebe

Phase 2 banner (May 22- June 11, 2025)

Ciaccona banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Ciaccona is confirmed to debut in the second phase banner. She will join the Aero roster as the new 5-star character wielding a pistol. Here are the 4-star Resonators featured on her Convene:

Ad

Danjin: Havoc - Sword

Havoc - Sword Yangyang: Aero - Sword

Aero - Sword Mortefi: Fusion - Pistol

The corresponding weapon banner will also feature Woodland Aria, Ciaccona’s Pistol. The anniversary banner in the second phase will bring the following rerun characters and their signature weapons:

Jinhsi

Changli

Carlotta

Roccia

Brant

Cubie Derby: Warmup (April 29- June 11, 2025)

Cubie Derby: Warmup (Image via Kuro Games)

The Cubie Derby: Warmup will provide some of the anniversary rewards in Wuthering Waves. All that players must do is complete a daily and weekly task to earn dice, which can then be used to move the character on an isometric minigame. Completing each round in the game will unlock rewards like 10x Radiant Tides, new glider skin, and Chest Mimic Phantom skin.

Ad

Cube, Cubic n Cubie (April 29- June 11, 2025)

Cube, Cubic n Cubie (Image via Kuro Games)

The Cube, Cubic n Cubie event features an Abbowser Castle. Rovers will be tasked with rescuing the kidnapped cubes across different levels of the domain. Players must also recruit the cubes and participate in combat to earn exciting rewards.

Ad

It’s Carnevale Time! (April 29- June 11, 2025)

The “It’s Carnevale Time!” event compels players to share invitation codes with up to three returning adventurers in the game. By doing so and completing some daily tasks, they will receive Celebration Balloons, which can be exchanged for rewards.

Cubie Derby (April 14- May 26, 2025)

Cubie Derby (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves anniversary is all about cubes that resemble a Resonator. Twelve of these entities will compete against each other during the Cubie Derby event. Players can earn rewards by supporting their favorite cube.

Ad

Beyond the Waves: Rinascita (May 29- June 11, 2025)

This is one of the many events that offer free Astrites, Lustrous Tides, and other resources. To obtain them, players must complete daily tasks, gather Adventure Logs, and exchange them for a random supply reward.

Log-in events

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will feature multiple log-in events offering free pulls and Astrites. Listed below are their starting and ending dates:

Gifts of Grand Union (April 29- June 11, 2025)

(April 29- June 11, 2025) Gifts of Grand Celebration (May 23- June 11, 2025)

(May 23- June 11, 2025) Gilded Nightmarket (April 29- June 11, 2025)

(April 29- June 11, 2025) Gifts of Melodic Verses (June 5-19, 2025)

Recurring events

Here are the recurring events in version 2.3:

Chord Cleansing (May 1-8, 2025)

(May 1-8, 2025) Bountiful Crescendo (June 6-9, 2025)

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.