Time until Wuthering Waves 2.3 update releases worldwide

Knowing when the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will release worldwide will help players prepare their resources for the upcoming characters. Set to launch on April 29, 2025, the patch will introduce two highly anticipated Resonators to the playable roster — Zani and Ciaccona. Version 2.3 will further celebrate the game turning a year old, with Kuro Games dispatching special anniversary rewards and banners.
Players can also look forward to exciting events and playable content. This article presents a countdown to track the time until the WuWa 2.3 update releases worldwide.
When does Wuthering Waves 2.3 update release worldwide?
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will be released on April 29, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), preceded by a seven-hour maintenance. Since the patch will go live simultaneously across all servers, the timing is bound to vary for players from different locations. To avoid confusion, we have provided a countdown below to help Rovers track the time until the WuWa 2.3 update releases globally:
Readers can check the list below, which contains the version 2.3 update release date and time across major regions:
America (April 28, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (April 29, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (April 29, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Wuthering Waves 2.3 first phase banner
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner will feature Zani in the first phase. She is confirmed to be an S-Rank Spectro character who wields a gauntlet to batter targets during combat. Her skill sets are catered to a quick-swap play style.
Here are all the characters players can obtain in the first phase banner from version 2.3:
- Zani (5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet
- Lumi (4-star): Electro - Broadblade
- Taoqi (4-star): Havoc - Broadblade
- Yuanwu (4-star): Electro - Gauntlet
As mentioned earlier, Kuro Games will roll out a special anniversary banner containing multiple rerun characters. Here are the details:
- Jiyan: Aero - Broadblade
- Yinlin: Electro - Rectifier
- Zhezhi: Glacio - Rectifier
- Xiangli Yao: Electro - Gauntlet
- Phoebe: Spectro - Rectifier
The corresponding weapon banner will feature the following signature options:
- Blazing Justice (Zani’s signature option)
- Verdant Summit (Jiyan’s signature option)
- Stringmaster (Yinlin’s signature option)
- Rime-Draped Sprouts (Zhezhi’s signature option)
- Verity’s Handle (Xiangli Yao’s signature option)
- Luminous Hymn (Phoebe’s signature option)
