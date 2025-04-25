Time until Wuthering Waves 2.3 update releases worldwide

Knowing when the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will release worldwide will help players prepare their resources for the upcoming characters. Set to launch on April 29, 2025, the patch will introduce two highly anticipated Resonators to the playable roster — Zani and Ciaccona. Version 2.3 will further celebrate the game turning a year old, with Kuro Games dispatching special anniversary rewards and banners.

Players can also look forward to exciting events and playable content. This article presents a countdown to track the time until the WuWa 2.3 update releases worldwide.

When does Wuthering Waves 2.3 update release worldwide?

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will be released on April 29, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), preceded by a seven-hour maintenance. Since the patch will go live simultaneously across all servers, the timing is bound to vary for players from different locations. To avoid confusion, we have provided a countdown below to help Rovers track the time until the WuWa 2.3 update releases globally:

Readers can check the list below, which contains the version 2.3 update release date and time across major regions:

America (April 28, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (April 29, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (April 29, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Wuthering Waves 2.3 first phase banner

Zani banner will be featured in Phase 1 (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner will feature Zani in the first phase. She is confirmed to be an S-Rank Spectro character who wields a gauntlet to batter targets during combat. Her skill sets are catered to a quick-swap play style.

Here are all the characters players can obtain in the first phase banner from version 2.3:

Zani (5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet

(5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet Lumi (4-star): Electro - Broadblade

(4-star): Electro - Broadblade Taoqi (4-star): Havoc - Broadblade

(4-star): Havoc - Broadblade Yuanwu (4-star): Electro - Gauntlet

As mentioned earlier, Kuro Games will roll out a special anniversary banner containing multiple rerun characters. Here are the details:

Jiyan: Aero - Broadblade

Aero - Broadblade Yinlin: Electro - Rectifier

Electro - Rectifier Zhezhi: Glacio - Rectifier

Glacio - Rectifier Xiangli Yao: Electro - Gauntlet

Electro - Gauntlet Phoebe: Spectro - Rectifier

The corresponding weapon banner will feature the following signature options:

Blazing Justice (Zani’s signature option)

(Zani’s signature option) Verdant Summit (Jiyan’s signature option)

(Jiyan’s signature option) Stringmaster (Yinlin’s signature option)

(Yinlin’s signature option) Rime-Draped Sprouts (Zhezhi’s signature option)

(Zhezhi’s signature option) Verity’s Handle (Xiangli Yao’s signature option)

(Xiangli Yao’s signature option) Luminous Hymn (Phoebe’s signature option)

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

