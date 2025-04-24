All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners: Zani, Ciaccona, and more

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 24, 2025 18:42 GMT
Wuthering Waves anniversary key artwork
Wuthering Waves anniversary banners explored (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves community is looking forward to the anniversary banners, which will introduce two new 5-star characters, Zani and Ciaccona. Since the game is turning a year old, Kuro Games will commemorate the occasion by rolling out special convenes during each phase of the patch. They will feature multiple rerun characters, including Jiyan, Carlotta, and more.

This article further discusses all the banners coming in the WuWa anniversary update.

All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners (Phase 1)

Zani (Image via Kuro Games)
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will celebrate the first anniversary of the game and will see the launch of a new character named Zani. Her banner is set to release in the first phase of the patch. She hails from the Spectro element and wields Gauntlets.

New banner

Listed below are all the characters featured on Zani's banner in Phase 1:

  • Zani (5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet
  • Lumi (4-star): Electro - Broadblade
  • Taoqi (4-star): Havoc - Broadblade
  • Yuanwu (4-star): Electro - Gauntlet

Anniversary banner

Phase 1 anniversary banner (Image via Kuro Games)
The special anniversary banner will feature the following Resonators in the first phase:

  • Jiyan: Aero - Broadblade
  • Yinlin: Electro - Rectifier
  • Zhezhi: Glacio - Rectifier
  • Xiangli Yao: Electro - Gauntlet
  • Phoebe: Spectro - Rectifier

Weapon banner

Players can summon the following 5-star weapons in the first half of version 2.3:

  • Blazing Justice (Zani’s signature option)
  • Verdant Summit (Jiyan’s signature option)
  • Stringmaster (Yinlin’s signature option)
  • Rime-Draped Sprouts (Zhezhi’s signature option)
  • Verity’s Handle (Xiangli Yao’s signature option)
  • Luminous Hymn (Phoebe’s signature option)

All Wuthering Waves anniversary banner (Phase 2)

Ciaccona (Image via Kuro Games)
Wuthering Waves’ Ciaccona will debut in the second phase of the next patch. She is confirmed to be a Pistol user from the Aero element. The corresponding anniversary banner during this period will see the rerun of Jinhsi, Changli, and some other Resonators.

New banner

Here are the Resonators that will be made available on the character banner for Phase 2:

  • Ciaccona (5-star): Aero - Pistol
  • Danjin (4-star): Havoc - Sword
  • Yangyang (4-star): Aero - Sword
  • Mortefi (4-star): Fusion - Pistol

Anniversary banner

Phase 2 anniversary banner (Image via Kuro Games)
The rerun characters featured in the second phase banner of the WuWa anniversary are as follows:

  • Jinhsi: Spectro - Broadblade
  • Changli: Fusion - Sword
  • Carlotta: Glacio - Pistol
  • Roccia: Havoc - Gauntlet
  • Brant: Fusion - Sword

Weapon banner

The second phase of the weapon banner will bring out the following 5-star options:

  • Woodland Aria (Ciaccona’s signature option)
  • Ages of Harvest (Jinhsi’s signature option)
  • Blazing Brilliance (Changli’s signature option)
  • The Last Dance (Carlotta’s signature option)
  • Tragicomedy (Roccia’s signature option)
  • Unflickering Valor (Brant’s signature option)

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

