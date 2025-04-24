All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners: Zani, Ciaccona, and more

The Wuthering Waves community is looking forward to the anniversary banners, which will introduce two new 5-star characters, Zani and Ciaccona. Since the game is turning a year old, Kuro Games will commemorate the occasion by rolling out special convenes during each phase of the patch. They will feature multiple rerun characters, including Jiyan, Carlotta, and more.
This article further discusses all the banners coming in the WuWa anniversary update.
All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners (Phase 1)
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will celebrate the first anniversary of the game and will see the launch of a new character named Zani. Her banner is set to release in the first phase of the patch. She hails from the Spectro element and wields Gauntlets.
New banner
Listed below are all the characters featured on Zani's banner in Phase 1:
- Zani (5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet
- Lumi (4-star): Electro - Broadblade
- Taoqi (4-star): Havoc - Broadblade
- Yuanwu (4-star): Electro - Gauntlet
Anniversary banner
The special anniversary banner will feature the following Resonators in the first phase:
- Jiyan: Aero - Broadblade
- Yinlin: Electro - Rectifier
- Zhezhi: Glacio - Rectifier
- Xiangli Yao: Electro - Gauntlet
- Phoebe: Spectro - Rectifier
Weapon banner
Players can summon the following 5-star weapons in the first half of version 2.3:
- Blazing Justice (Zani’s signature option)
- Verdant Summit (Jiyan’s signature option)
- Stringmaster (Yinlin’s signature option)
- Rime-Draped Sprouts (Zhezhi’s signature option)
- Verity’s Handle (Xiangli Yao’s signature option)
- Luminous Hymn (Phoebe’s signature option)
All Wuthering Waves anniversary banner (Phase 2)
Wuthering Waves’ Ciaccona will debut in the second phase of the next patch. She is confirmed to be a Pistol user from the Aero element. The corresponding anniversary banner during this period will see the rerun of Jinhsi, Changli, and some other Resonators.
New banner
Here are the Resonators that will be made available on the character banner for Phase 2:
- Ciaccona (5-star): Aero - Pistol
- Danjin (4-star): Havoc - Sword
- Yangyang (4-star): Aero - Sword
- Mortefi (4-star): Fusion - Pistol
Anniversary banner
The rerun characters featured in the second phase banner of the WuWa anniversary are as follows:
- Jinhsi: Spectro - Broadblade
- Changli: Fusion - Sword
- Carlotta: Glacio - Pistol
- Roccia: Havoc - Gauntlet
- Brant: Fusion - Sword
Weapon banner
The second phase of the weapon banner will bring out the following 5-star options:
- Woodland Aria (Ciaccona’s signature option)
- Ages of Harvest (Jinhsi’s signature option)
- Blazing Brilliance (Changli’s signature option)
- The Last Dance (Carlotta’s signature option)
- Tragicomedy (Roccia’s signature option)
- Unflickering Valor (Brant’s signature option)
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.