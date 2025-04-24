All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners: Zani, Ciaccona, and more

The Wuthering Waves community is looking forward to the anniversary banners, which will introduce two new 5-star characters, Zani and Ciaccona. Since the game is turning a year old, Kuro Games will commemorate the occasion by rolling out special convenes during each phase of the patch. They will feature multiple rerun characters, including Jiyan, Carlotta, and more.

This article further discusses all the banners coming in the WuWa anniversary update.

All Wuthering Waves anniversary banners (Phase 1)

Zani (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will celebrate the first anniversary of the game and will see the launch of a new character named Zani. Her banner is set to release in the first phase of the patch. She hails from the Spectro element and wields Gauntlets.

New banner

Listed below are all the characters featured on Zani's banner in Phase 1:

Zani (5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet

(5-star): Spectro - Gauntlet Lumi (4-star): Electro - Broadblade

(4-star): Electro - Broadblade Taoqi (4-star): Havoc - Broadblade

(4-star): Havoc - Broadblade Yuanwu (4-star): Electro - Gauntlet

Anniversary banner

Phase 1 anniversary banner (Image via Kuro Games)

The special anniversary banner will feature the following Resonators in the first phase:

Jiyan: Aero - Broadblade

Aero - Broadblade Yinlin: Electro - Rectifier

Electro - Rectifier Zhezhi: Glacio - Rectifier

Glacio - Rectifier Xiangli Yao: Electro - Gauntlet

Electro - Gauntlet Phoebe: Spectro - Rectifier

Weapon banner

Players can summon the following 5-star weapons in the first half of version 2.3:

Blazing Justice (Zani’s signature option)

(Zani’s signature option) Verdant Summit (Jiyan’s signature option)

(Jiyan’s signature option) Stringmaster (Yinlin’s signature option)

(Yinlin’s signature option) Rime-Draped Sprouts (Zhezhi’s signature option)

(Zhezhi’s signature option) Verity’s Handle (Xiangli Yao’s signature option)

(Xiangli Yao’s signature option) Luminous Hymn (Phoebe’s signature option)

All Wuthering Waves anniversary banner (Phase 2)

Ciaccona (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Ciaccona will debut in the second phase of the next patch. She is confirmed to be a Pistol user from the Aero element. The corresponding anniversary banner during this period will see the rerun of Jinhsi, Changli, and some other Resonators.

New banner

Here are the Resonators that will be made available on the character banner for Phase 2:

Ciaccona (5-star): Aero - Pistol

(5-star): Aero - Pistol Danjin (4-star): Havoc - Sword

(4-star): Havoc - Sword Yangyang (4-star): Aero - Sword

(4-star): Aero - Sword Mortefi (4-star): Fusion - Pistol

Anniversary banner

Phase 2 anniversary banner (Image via Kuro Games)

The rerun characters featured in the second phase banner of the WuWa anniversary are as follows:

Jinhsi: Spectro - Broadblade

Spectro - Broadblade Changli: Fusion - Sword

Fusion - Sword Carlotta: Glacio - Pistol

Glacio - Pistol Roccia: Havoc - Gauntlet

Havoc - Gauntlet Brant: Fusion - Sword

Weapon banner

The second phase of the weapon banner will bring out the following 5-star options:

Woodland Aria (Ciaccona’s signature option)

(Ciaccona’s signature option) Ages of Harvest (Jinhsi’s signature option)

(Jinhsi’s signature option) Blazing Brilliance (Changli’s signature option)

(Changli’s signature option) The Last Dance (Carlotta’s signature option)

(Carlotta’s signature option) Tragicomedy (Roccia’s signature option)

(Roccia’s signature option) Unflickering Valor (Brant’s signature option)

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

