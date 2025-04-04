Wuthering Waves Ciaccona ascension materials leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 04, 2025 14:57 GMT
Wuthering Waves Ciaccona official artwork
Wuthering Waves Ciaccona materials (Image via Kuro Games)

Ciaccona is an upcoming Aero Resonator in Wuthering Waves and was recently revealed via the drip marketing campaign. Her ascension material was further leaked from the ongoing closed beta. An post shared by X user @Jiyan0117 provides players with potential information about Ciaccona's ascension and Forte upgrade requirements.

Ad

This article further discusses Ciaccona leaked ascension materials in Wuthering Waves and ways to obtain them.

Note: This article is based on leaks from version 2.3 closed beta and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Wuthering Waves: Ciaccona ascension and forte upgrade materials, according to leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ciaccona’s drip marketing campaign in Wuthering Waves barely scratches through her attribute and weapon type. The post by @Jiyan0117 further discloses her apparent ascension and forte upgrade materials from the closed beta, and they are listed below:

Ascension materials

  • LF Tidal Residuum x 4
  • MF Tidal Residuum x 12
  • HF Tidal Residuum x 12
  • FF Tidal Residuum x 4
  • Blazing Bone x 46
  • Golden Fleece x 60

Forte upgrade materials

  • LF Tidal Residuum x 25
  • MF Tidal Residuum x 28
  • HF Tidal Residuum x 40
  • FF Tidal Residuum x 57
  • Impure Phlogiston x 25
  • Extracted Phlogiston x 28
  • Refined Phlogiston x 55
  • Flawless Phlogiston x 67
  • When Irises Bloom x 26
Ad

Players would require over 3M Shell Credit to completely level up Ciaccona in WuWa. Not to forget, ascending also requires Resonance Potions.

Where to get Ciaccona potential ascension materials in Wuthering Waves

Blazing Bone

Battle Dragon of Dirge (Image via Kuro Games)
Battle Dragon of Dirge (Image via Kuro Games)

Defeat the Dragon of Dirge to extract the Blazing Bone. The arena for the Overlord Class Boss is at Patient's End in Rinascita.

Ad

LF/MF/HF/FF Tidal Residuum

Fae Ignis drops Tidal Residuum (Image via Kuro Games)
Fae Ignis drops Tidal Residuum (Image via Kuro Games)

The different rarities of Tidal Residuum are dropped from various Tacet Discord in Rinascita. Defeat the Nimbus Wraith, Fae Ignis, Knights, and Abyssal enemies to quickly gather the resources for Ciaccona.

Ad

Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogiston

Flawless Phlogiston (Image via Kuro Games)
Flawless Phlogiston (Image via Kuro Games)

The Phlogistons are among the development materials for Resonators, specifically the ones with Pistols. You can obtain it from the Marigold Woods or Abyss of Confession forgery challenges.

Ad

When Irises Bloom

Fight Fleurdelys (Image via Kuro Games)
Fight Fleurdelys (Image via Kuro Games)

When Irises Bloom is the weekly boss material for Ciaccona. You must battle Fleurdelys in the Holy Spire of Confluence to claim the item in exchange for 60 Waveplates.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी