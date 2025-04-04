Wuthering Waves Ciaccona ascension materials leaked

Ciaccona is an upcoming Aero Resonator in Wuthering Waves and was recently revealed via the drip marketing campaign. Her ascension material was further leaked from the ongoing closed beta. An post shared by X user @Jiyan0117 provides players with potential information about Ciaccona's ascension and Forte upgrade requirements.
This article further discusses Ciaccona leaked ascension materials in Wuthering Waves and ways to obtain them.
Note: This article is based on leaks from version 2.3 closed beta and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Wuthering Waves: Ciaccona ascension and forte upgrade materials, according to leaks
Ciaccona’s drip marketing campaign in Wuthering Waves barely scratches through her attribute and weapon type. The post by @Jiyan0117 further discloses her apparent ascension and forte upgrade materials from the closed beta, and they are listed below:
Ascension materials
- LF Tidal Residuum x 4
- MF Tidal Residuum x 12
- HF Tidal Residuum x 12
- FF Tidal Residuum x 4
- Blazing Bone x 46
- Golden Fleece x 60
Forte upgrade materials
- LF Tidal Residuum x 25
- MF Tidal Residuum x 28
- HF Tidal Residuum x 40
- FF Tidal Residuum x 57
- Impure Phlogiston x 25
- Extracted Phlogiston x 28
- Refined Phlogiston x 55
- Flawless Phlogiston x 67
- When Irises Bloom x 26
Players would require over 3M Shell Credit to completely level up Ciaccona in WuWa. Not to forget, ascending also requires Resonance Potions.
Where to get Ciaccona potential ascension materials in Wuthering Waves
Blazing Bone
Defeat the Dragon of Dirge to extract the Blazing Bone. The arena for the Overlord Class Boss is at Patient's End in Rinascita.
LF/MF/HF/FF Tidal Residuum
The different rarities of Tidal Residuum are dropped from various Tacet Discord in Rinascita. Defeat the Nimbus Wraith, Fae Ignis, Knights, and Abyssal enemies to quickly gather the resources for Ciaccona.
Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogiston
The Phlogistons are among the development materials for Resonators, specifically the ones with Pistols. You can obtain it from the Marigold Woods or Abyss of Confession forgery challenges.
When Irises Bloom
When Irises Bloom is the weekly boss material for Ciaccona. You must battle Fleurdelys in the Holy Spire of Confluence to claim the item in exchange for 60 Waveplates.
