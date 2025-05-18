Wuthering Waves 2.4-2.6 banner leaks

Some reliable sources on the subreddit, r/WutheringWavesleaks, have leaked the upcoming characters for the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update to version 2.6. While it is known that the upcoming 2.4 version will feature the Blessed Maiden Cartethyia and the Star Gladiator, Lupa, the leaks highlight more information regarding who else will become playable in the future.
This article will explore these leaks regarding the characters coming from the Wuthering Waves 2.4 to the 2.6 updates.
Note: This article is based on leaks from the r/WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit, and some information might be different.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Wuthering Waves 2.4-2.6 roadmap leaked
The ongoing 2.3 update features the Wuthering Waves anniversary, and Kuro Games has already revealed its plans for the upcoming 2.4 update. While it is known that Cartethyia and Lupa will be featured in the upcoming patch, future characters have also been leaked by the leaker, Step, who is known to report accurate leaks.
Here is what the upcoming Wuthering Waves roadmap looks like according to the leaks:
Wuthering Waves 2.4
- Cartethyia: 5-star, Aero, Sword
- Lupa: 5-star, Fusion, Broadblade
Kuro Games confirmed both Cartethyia and Lupa for the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update in official announcements. Both of them will be 5-star characters and will be featured in the first and second half, respectively, in all likelihood. However, things can change, and it is ideal to wait for Kuro Games to confirm the Banner Phases.
Wuthering Waves 2.5
- Phrolova: 5-star, Havoc, Rectifier
- Buling: 4-star, Unconfirmed Attribute and Weapon.
Version 2.5 will likely bring only one new 5-star according to the leaks, but it can surprise people with something else. The mysterious Phrolova of the antagonistic group called the Fractidus will become playable before her comrade, Scar (Sorry Scar fans, he is still in the NPC prison).
The leaks suggest that a new 4-star character will join the roster, and her name is Buling. Her Attribute and weapon type are still unknown.
Wuthering Waves 2.6
- Augusta: 5-star, Electro, Broadblade
- Younuo: 5-star, Aero, Gauntlet
WuWa version 2.6 will likely introduce two more characters from Septimont. Recent concept art revealed that two new Resonators, Augusta and Younuo, in Wuthering Waves will join the roster. Both will be of the 5-star rarity as of now.
Augusta will be a Broadblade user with the Electro Attribute, while Younuo will be using Gauntlets and Aero. The concepts have been leaked as of yet and their final design can get changed.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.