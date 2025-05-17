Wuthering Waves 2.6 leaks show Augusta and Younuo's concept art, element, and weapon type

The recent Wuthering Waves 2.6 leaks of character concept art have surprised the community. Coming from credible sources like Step Leaker, the rendered images of Augusta and Younuo aren't the only thing players could see. It seems the third-party source has also shared speculations regarding their weapon type, rarity, and element.

This article will take a close look at Augusta and Younuo's concept art from WuWa 2.6 and explore all the information available about them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Augusta and Younuo leaks from Wuthering Waves 2.6

Augusta and Younuo could be among the upcoming Wuthering Waves characters, provided the leaks prove true. Step Leaker has shared their concept art, claiming they will debut in version 2.6. There’s quite some time left for the Resonators to arrive, so players might want to wait until the official announcement to find out whether they will become playable.

For now, they can view the rendered images where Augusta appears as a red-haired female. She has a giant hair ornament that resembles the sun. It is safe to say that her appearance is quite unique and unlike anything players have seen.

The same applies to Younuo, the other character expected to become playable in version 2.6. She has indigo hair adorned with various ornaments. The most prominent aspect of her design is the crescent moon clip at the front of her head.

Here are Augusta and Younuo's potential rarity, element, and weapon type:

Augusta (5-star): Electro Broadblade

(5-star): Electro Broadblade Younuo (5-star): Aero, Gauntlets

Eagle-eyed fans can easily spot the sun and moon dynamic between these two Resonators. That said, their concept art is based on game data, meaning their appearance could change with the final release. Hopefully, the upcoming drip marketing campaign and livestream event will share the official design of the characters, if not their gameplay.

