How to get The Laureate glider in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games has dispatched several rewards in Wuthering Waves to commemorate its first anniversary. Players obtain free pulls, resources, and a brand-new glider skin via various sources from the patch. The Laureate glider cosmetic, in particular, can be acquired by progressing through the "Cubie Derby: Warmup" event, which involves a tabletop dice game.

This article will further discuss how you can obtain The Laureate glider in WuWa.

Obtaining The Laureate glider in Wuthering Waves

Complete the Cubie Derby: Warmup event to get the glider skin (Image via Kuro Games)

The Laureate glider skin is the final reward from the "Cubie Derby: Warmup" event in Wuthering Waves 2.3. It is available for a limited time from April 29 to June 11, 2025. Only those who’ve reached Union Level 8 will be able to participate in the event.

Here’s everything they must know to progress through the tabletop dice game and claim The Laureate glider:

Players can obtain dice by completing daily, weekly, and eversion training tasks. The requirements will be listed on the "Cubie Derby: Warmup" event screen.

In the minigame, rolling the dice is necessary to move Rover Cube across the map. The character will basically hop on pads based on the roll and collect rewards along the path.

Certain pads will contain new Resonator cubes. Interacting with them will unlock different bonuses.

The event has a total of 12 rounds, so it will take a while to complete.

The map and round rewards are two separate sources to obtain freebies.

The Laureate glider is the final round reward, requiring players to complete the whole event.

Here are other major rewards obtainable from the "Cubie Derby: Warmup" event:

10x Radiant Tides

10x Premium Sealed Tube

150x Premium Tuner

12x Forgery Premium Supply

12x Premium Enclosure Tank

Chest Mimic Phantom Echo

How to equip The Laureate glider in Wuthering Waves

Equip the The Laureate glider from Echo Aspect (Image via Kuro Games)

Upon obtaining The Laureate glider, you must manually equip the skin on Resonators to see it during flight. Here are the detailed steps:

Head to the Resonator menu and pick any one of the characters.

and pick any one of the characters. Click on the Outfit icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

at the bottom right corner of the screen. Select Echo Aspect from the list of options.

from the list of options. Switch to the Flight tab.

tab. Click on The Laureate glider and press the Switch button.

