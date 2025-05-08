All Wuthering Waves 2.4 characters revealed so far

Kuro Games has announced the characters who will be part of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. The upcoming patch will bring in new content, including two new Resonators who can join your roster of owned characters if you decide to pull for them using the Astrites or Radiant Tides. Both of these Resonators are of the 5-star rarity and will be featured in the two phases of the 2.4 update.

This article will go over the Wuthering Waves 2.4 character that has been revealed so far.

Note: This article will be updated in case Kuro Games reveals more characters for the upcoming patch. As of the time of writing this article, only two have been unveiled.

All characters coming in the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update

1) Cartethyia

Cartethyia (Image via Kuro Games)

Cartethyia was the first character to be revealed by Kuro Games to be featured in the upcoming update. The Blessed Maiden of the City of Ragunna played a pivotal role in the main story of Rinascita. Although she has been an NPC as of now, Cartethyia will become playable during the Wuthering Waves version 2.4.

The recent Cube, Cubic, and Cubie event also gave us a hint that Cartethyia will most likely be an Aero character. More details regarding her kit will be revealed by Kuro Games in the coming days ahead of version 2.4's launch. The official marketing post includes her young and adult (Fleurdelys) forms, and she will likely be able to use both.

2) Lupa

Lupa (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games also announced Lupa for the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. The Star Gladiator of Septimont is yet to appear in the main story of the game, and will likely play a major role when Rovers ventures into the second City-State of Rinascita.

Lupa is suspected to be a broadblade user due to her announcement post mentioning the following:

Flame erupts from within her body as she channels the full force of fire into the broadblade. With a pleasant smile, she dives into the heat of battle, her wolf-like instincts guiding her to track down enemies and strike down villains.

She will likely be featured during the second phase of the update, while Cartethyia takes the first half.

Given that the Wuthering Waves 1st Anniversary is currently ongoing, you can expect to obtain a plethora of Astrites or Radiant Tides to obtain both Cartethyia and Lupa when they release as part of the 2.4 update.

