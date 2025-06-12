How to reach Septimont in Wuthering Waves

The new region of Septimont in Wuthering Waves is available with the new 2.4 update. This patch brings the second area of the island nation of Rinascita, the city-state famous for its war games. Septimont is the next major destination in the Rover's journey, where a search for a dear friend will take them to the city and where they will find themselves entangled in politics.

This article will cover how you can reach Septimont in Wuthering Waves.

How to unlock Septimont in Wuthering Waves

Follow the main story (Image via Kuro Games)

Septimont is located in the southeastern part of Rinascita, and you have two methods of reaching the new set of archipelagos. While you will be able to find the new map expansion just by going south of the Beohr Waters region in Ragunna, reaching the area is a different matter.

The easiest way to reach Septimont in Wuthering Waves is by starting the new story quest, Shadow of Glory, where Rover goes on an adventure to find their friend and the Blessed Maiden, Cartethyia. This quest will take you to Septimont and the region surrounding it.

The prerequisite to access this mission is that you must have completed the entire Ragunna questline that came out in versions 2.0 and 2.2. Once you do that, you will be able to start the Shadow of Glory mission. You will be tasked with heading to the Avinoleum region.

Here, teleport to the nearby Beacon to your objective and take the wingray. A brief cutscene will be shown where Rover will try to inquire about the whereabouts of Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves. Once that is done, take the wingray again and you will be taken to the region of Septimont. Follow the main story quest to eventually reach the main city, or you can explore on your own.

You can also fly from Beohr Waters once you already unlocked it (Image via Kuro Games)

While you think you can fly to the island of Septimont by flying, you won't be able to do so. You will be teleported back to the Ragunna archipelago. But once you unlock Septimont by following the main questline, you will be able to fly to the location from the Beohr Waters part of the map.

It is still a waste of time and you can instead teleport back to Septimont in Wuthering Waves if you have unlocked any Resonance Beacons or Nexus.

