Wuthering Waves 2.5 release date, time, and countdown

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:52 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.5 official artwork
Wuthering Waves 2.5 release details (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.5 global release by the end of the patch's livestream event. The update, scheduled to launch globally on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), will bring new quests, events, and several quality-of-life changes. Moreover, Phrolova will debut as a playable 5-star Resonator in version 2.5, and her banner will arrive in Phase 1.

The patch is packed with content that players will want to track. To help them, this article presents the WuWa 2.5 release schedule and a universal countdown displaying the remaining time.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 release date and global countdown

According to the official announcement, the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update will launch globally on July 24, 2025, across Asia and Europe. Servers in America will receive the patch on July 23, 2025, due to the time zone differences. Players worldwide may find it confusing to track the patch release due to the timing difference.

To help them, we have listed the WuWa 2.5 release schedule across major regions:

America (July 23, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (July 24, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 24, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Since the update will roll out simultaneously across all servers, readers can also use a universal countdown to track version 2.5’s global release:

Wuthering Waves 2.5 banners

Phrolova banner in version 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)
Phrolova banner in version 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)

Phrolova is the only new 5-star Resonator on the Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner. The rest are rerun characters, like Roccia, Brant, and Cantarella. The following list further details the banner units for each phase of the patch:

Phase 1

  • Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier
  • Roccia (5-star) - Havoc, Gauntlet
  • Taoqi (4-star) - Havoc, Boradblade
  • Lumi (4-star) - Electro, Boradblade
  • Yuanwu (4-star) - Electro, Gauntlet

Phase 2

  • Brant (5-star) - Fusion, Sword
  • Cantarella (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier
  • Danjin (4-star) - Havoc, Sword
  • Yangyang (4-star) - Aero, Sword
  • Mortefi (4-star) - Fusion, Pistol

Here are the 5-star weapons featured in the corresponding banners:

  • Lethen Elegy (Phrolova’s rectifier)
  • Tragicomedy (Roccia’s gauntlet)
  • Unflickering Valor (Brant’s sword)
  • Whisper of Sirens (Cantarella’s rectifier)
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

