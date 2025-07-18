Wuthering Waves 2.5 release date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.5 global release by the end of the patch's livestream event. The update, scheduled to launch globally on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), will bring new quests, events, and several quality-of-life changes. Moreover, Phrolova will debut as a playable 5-star Resonator in version 2.5, and her banner will arrive in Phase 1.The patch is packed with content that players will want to track. To help them, this article presents the WuWa 2.5 release schedule and a universal countdown displaying the remaining time.Wuthering Waves 2.5 release date and global countdownAccording to the official announcement, the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update will launch globally on July 24, 2025, across Asia and Europe. Servers in America will receive the patch on July 23, 2025, due to the time zone differences. Players worldwide may find it confusing to track the patch release due to the timing difference.To help them, we have listed the WuWa 2.5 release schedule across major regions:America (July 23, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (July 24, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (July 24, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmSince the update will roll out simultaneously across all servers, readers can also use a universal countdown to track version 2.5’s global release:Wuthering Waves 2.5 bannersPhrolova banner in version 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)Phrolova is the only new 5-star Resonator on the Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner. The rest are rerun characters, like Roccia, Brant, and Cantarella. The following list further details the banner units for each phase of the patch:Phase 1Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, RectifierRoccia (5-star) - Havoc, GauntletTaoqi (4-star) - Havoc, BoradbladeLumi (4-star) - Electro, BoradbladeYuanwu (4-star) - Electro, GauntletPhase 2Brant (5-star) - Fusion, SwordCantarella (5-star) - Havoc, RectifierDanjin (4-star) - Havoc, SwordYangyang (4-star) - Aero, SwordMortefi (4-star) - Fusion, PistolHere are the 5-star weapons featured in the corresponding banners:Lethen Elegy (Phrolova’s rectifier)Tragicomedy (Roccia’s gauntlet)Unflickering Valor (Brant’s sword)Whisper of Sirens (Cantarella’s rectifier)Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.