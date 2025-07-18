Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream gave us a glimpse at the upcoming version of the game. The overseer Phrolova of the Fractsidus took the helm for the special program, as finally, Kuro Games showcased her abilities and gameplay. The livestream also featured the various events that players will be able to take part in to earn rewards.This article will provide you with a summary of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream. Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream overview1) New ResonatorPhrolova (Image via Kuro Games)Phrolova in Wuthering Waves will take the center stage of the 2.5 update as the only new character. She will be a Rectifier user with the Havoc Attribute.2) New WeaponsPhrolova's signature Rectifier, Lethean Elegy, will also become available for a limited time alongside her. 3) New Quests and AreaNew Area (Image via Kuro Games)Version 2.5 will feature another story, which will continue the plot of the City-State of Ragunna. Titled, Unfading Melody of Life, the next story chapter will unfold in a new area. The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream also showcased this new region, called the Fabricatorium of the Deep. Kuro Games will also be introducing a new type of quest called Overture Quests, which will give insight into the future story and plot of the game. Version 2.5's quest called Rust, Sword, and the Sun will allow you to experience Augusta's past and her rise to become the Ephor of Septimont in Wuthering Waves. 4) BannersVersion 2.5 of Wuthering Waves will have the following banners and will be divided into two phases.Phase 1Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, RectifierRoccia (5-star) - Havoc, GauntletTaoqi (4-star) - Havoc, BroadbladeLumi (4-star) - Electro, BroadbladeYuanwu (4-star) - Electro, GauntletPhase 2Brant (5-star) - Fusion, SwordCantarella (5-star) - Havoc, RectifierDanjin (4-star) - Havoc, SwordYangyang (4-star) - Aero, SwordMortefi (4-star) - Fusion, PistolEach of the 5-star characters will also receive Rate-Up banners for their weapons. New EchoesThe following new Echoes will be added to the game with the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update.Reminiscence: FenricoNightmare: HecateNightmare: Glacio PredatorNightmare: Havoc WarriorA new Sonata Effect, Dream of the Lost, will also be added to the game. Version EventsVersion 2.5's flagship event is called Phantasma Dreamland. Unlike the high-octane action-oriented gameplay events of the last few versions, this will take a more casual and relaxing approach. This event will not only reward you with resources, but also give you the Phantom: Nightmare Inferno Rider skin as well, among other things. Here is a list of the other events coming to the game, which were announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream.Overflowing Picture BookDeep Sea SurveyFeatured Exploration Event: The Border MountainsThe Solaris Film Festival event will also receive two additional levels with the upcoming update.Quality-of-life updatesVersion 2.5 will feature the following QoL and System Optimization changes:A new system has been added that will automatically use Tuners when upgrading an EchoEchoes can be automatically locked and discarded according to certain parametersA New Nightmare Purification tab has been added that will allow you to track the Nightmare Echoes.The number of Teams has been increased to 10You will be able to toggle the music that plays when certain Resonators cast their skills or liberation. Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream redemption codes and other rewardsKuro Games offered the following three Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream codes:ILLUSIONHAUNTS - Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medum Revival Inhaler x2DREAMSPERSIST - Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2THISISFINALE - Astrite x100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x 20000The codes will expire on July 20, 2025, at 8:59 AM PT. Similar to other patches, you can also obtain the following rewards by logging in for a week.5x Lustrous Tides5x Radiant TidesVersion 2.5 of Wuthering Waves will release on July 24, 2025, and will feature Phrolova and Roccia in the first phase of banners after the update goes live.