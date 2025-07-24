Is Killing Floor 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

Killing Floor 3 is set to arrive on the Xbox Series X|S on July 24, 2025. The game will also be available on PS5 and PC. However, the situation may be a little different for Xbox players, especially considering that this is a paid title. Often, premium games require a Game Pass subscription for online play, and the same goes for Killing Floor 3.

So, the answer is no, Killing Floor 3 is not arriving on Xbox Game Pass, but you do need it to access the game's online multiplayer. Here's more on the topic.

Killing Floor 3 and its Xbox Game Pass situation explained

The Zeds in KF3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3 is not going to be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. The developer, Tripwire Interactive, has also not announced any plans to bring the game to Game Pass.

That being said, you still will need Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, or Ultimate to play the online multiplayer mode of the game. This is because premium paid games often get their online modes locked behind a subscription.

This isn't an unusual practice for Microsoft. The Game Pass subscription is a major source of revenue for Xbox. Paid games often have certain modes, usually online multiplayer, locked behind a subscription. This helps attract subscribers and, in turn, revenue.

So, the bottom line here is, you don't need an Xbox Game Pass subscription to play Killing Floor 3. You can still play the game solo and fight off the terrifying Zeds created by the evil Horzine Corporation. However, in order to play the game with your friends, you will likely need the subscription, as that counts as an online multiplayer game mode.

Xbox Game Pass subscriptions start at about $9.99. This amount will get you the Core tier plan, which should be enough for you to play online multiplayer with your friends.

Killing Floor 3 is the latest installment in the franchise. Like the previous games, it's about the Horzine Corporation's deadly experiments that unleashed the Zeds on humankind. Zeds are bioengineered monsters who overrun the now-dystopian world of the latest game. Your role is to fight them off as the last line of defence as part of a group named Nightfall.

