Shadow Labyrinth review: The Dark Souls of Pac-Man games

Shadow Labyrinth is easily the most intriguing thing to have come from the Pac-Man series in a long, long time. The idea behind the title sprouts from the Pac-Man episode of the Secret Level, which is precisely what caught my attention in the first place. However, as I spent time playing the game, it became clear to me that it's more than just a Pac-Man reskin.

While Shadow Labyrinth isn't perfect, especially when compared to other Metroidvanias, it does deliver a unique experience that is quite fun, albeit in short bursts. With this game, Bandai Namco attempted to make something unconventional within the Pac-Man universe, while retaining the core aspects of the series.

Although Shadow Labyrinth does fall short in key aspects of a "metroidvania," it does deliver an enjoyable single-player puzzle-platforming experience. While it isn't nearly as challenging as titles like Hollow Knight, the game isn't a cakewalk.

However, if you're looking for your very first foray into metroidvanias, Shadow Labyrinth is the perfect choice. That being said, the game isn't the most fleshed-out metroidvania experience out there and has some glaring flaws holding it back from greatness.

Shadow Labyrinth: A competent platformer, but a flawed metroidvania

A unique metroidvania with a hint of Dark Souls (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

At its core, Shadow Labyrinth is essentially a modern Pac-Man game, wrapped in a metroidvania shell. The game also features mild story elements, but I won't want to get your hopes up on some crazy lore-related revelations. If you liked the Pac-Man episode in Secret Level, there are enough hints and references here that would get a chuckle out of you.

However, if you haven't watched that specific episode or the show, for that matter, you really aren't missing out on much. While I would've liked more story tidbits, I do realize this isn't a game for such novelties. Instead, Shadow Labyrinth simply takes the themes represented in the series and twists them into a compelling metroidvania.

That said, while the title's metroidvania elements are on the lighter end, it's still a fun experience through and through. Think of it more like Metroid Dread than Hollow Knight. And for what it's worth, I enjoyed both those games on their own merits; same goes for Shadow Labyrinth.

Presentation and audio

Shadow Labyrinth employs a charming cell-shaded art style (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

In terms of visuals, Shadow Labyrinth is going for a cell-shaded look with a darker tone. I think Metroid Dread is the closest comparison here, albeit with less vibrant colors and more dark and brooding environments. Furthermore, the game also employs a stop-motion-like animation style for its bosses, which is very reminiscent of classic arcade games.

If I can levy one complaint towards the game's visuals, it would be that it's a bit too dark at times. Even with HDR enabled, I found some levels to be uncomfortably dark, which added to some frustration while navigating the levels. However, these sections were few and far between and aren't a game-breaking issue, per se.

In terms of audio, Shadow Labyrinth is flawless. From the iconic Pac-Man sound to the boss fight themes, everything sounds perfect and fitting to the game's setting. There's also a DLC that lets you swap Puck's default sound to that of the classic Pac-Man SFX.

Gameplay and progression

The power-ups (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Shadow Labyrinth is a typical metroidvania affair, albeit with a lot more combat and traversal abilities at your disposal. In fact, I think by default, the player character gets access to too many skills that can both make you feel overwhelmed and also overpowered at the same time. However, the movesets are easy enough that it won't take you long to master them.

Also, on the note of movement, I think that's one aspect of the game that makes it stand out among the crowd of metroidvanias out there. As much as I like Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread, both those titles feel exponentially slower and "clunky" compared to Shadow Labyrinth.

The best comparison I can think of is Elden Ring Nightreign, which features a significantly faster movement compared to Elden Ring or any previous FromSoftware title, save for Armored Core. Speaking of FromSoftware, I think the Souls games are also one of the major inspirations for Shadow Labyrinth.

Unlike Hollow Knight, Shadow Labyrinth features a dedicated "dodge roll," complete with i-frames. If that doesn't speak Souls-like, I don't know what does. Furthermore, in typical metroidvania fashion, the game doles out upgrades for you via the Puck, which not only affect combat but also traversal. Some of these upgrades are absolute bonkers.

There's one upgrade that you get pretty early in the game that lets Puck fuse with the player character and transform into a mechanized creature. This is essentially this title's "berserk mode" equivalent and is easily the most fun part of the combat system. There are also passive upgrades that grant additional stat boosts or healing charges.

One major shortcoming here is the lack of any story significance in Shadow Labyrinth. There is a story here, but it's incredibly surface-level. It's really a missed opportunity considering the source material for Shadow Labyrinth's setting. I would've liked to see the story from the Secret Level continue in the game, but I digress.

Boss fights and level design

The boss fights (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Level design in Shadow Labyrinth is a "hit or miss" scenario. Most of the levels are quite good, and as I mentioned earlier, fun to go through. However, certain parts of the game and its level design are quite frustrating, like the darker sections of the labyrinth and the mini-Puck segments.

Like my colleague mentioned in his Shadow Labyrinth preview, the mini-Puck sections were the "most frustrating thing in the entire experience." The mini-Puck section essentially sees you take control of a miniature, well, Puck.

As the mini-Puck, your objective is to make your way through the maze while staying on the energy tracks. These sections are devoid of any combat but will test your reflexes to their absolute limits. One mis-timed jump or dodge, and you're going back to the start of the level. These sections also ramp up in difficulty as you progress through the game, and some of the latter ones are pure "torture."

That being said, the high difficulty of the mini-Puck sections also makes them incredibly rewarding. The same goes for boss fights, for the most part. Most of the bosses in Shadow Labyrinth aren't particularly challenging. However, some will definitely remind you of Hollow Knight's endgame gauntlets.

That said, none of the bosses took me more than a couple of tries, and if you're anything like me and have played your fair share of metroidvanias, you'll breeze through these encounters easily. I think the lack of difficulty is going to be a deal-breaker for some players. However, if you're looking for a fun metroidvania, I don't think you'll be disappointed by what's on offer here.

In conclusion

Shadow Labyrinth is an excellent platformer, but a somewhat lacking metroidvania (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Shadow Labyrinth is an excellent platformer that also doubles as a metroidvania, for better or for worse. While the game isn't the benchmark for modern metroidvanias, it certainly is a fun 2D platformer, with a really neat hook, at least thematically. It offers excellent level design, tense boss fights, and some genuinely "awesome" power-ups.

All that is wrapped within a dark sci-fi aesthetic inspired by Secret Level's Pac-Man episode. Although flawed in numerous ways, the title still manages to be a fun romp. And sometimes, a video game needs to do just that — be a "fun" and engaging experience.

Shadow Labyrinth

The scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: Windows PC (Review code provided by Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Windows PC (Steam)

Developer(s): Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher(s): Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release date: July 18, 2025

