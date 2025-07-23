EA FC 25 Passer's Paradise Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Passer's Paradise Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade 96-rated players for the first time this year. As the name of the EVO suggests, it provides exceptional passing stat upgrades and PlayStyles. However, it is not free to complete and requires either 50,000 coins or 200 FC points to be unlocked.
There have been multiple paid EVOs released over the course of the FUTTIES event, including the very first EVOs to allow 95-rated players. However, the EA FC 25 Passer's Paradise Evolution is a rare inclusion as it is the first to have a 96-overall maximum rating requirement.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Passer's Paradise Evolution
A player must meet the following stipulations to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Passer's Paradise Evolution:
- Overall: Max 96
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Passer's Paradise Evolution
The requirements of the EVO allow almost all players rated 96 and below to be used. These are some of the best and most overpowered options:
- Heung Min Son: 96
- Pedro Neto: 96
- Eden Hazard: 96
- Joao Neves: 96
- Warren Zaire-Emery: 96
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96
- Moises Caicedo: 96
- Reece James: 96
- Ronaldo Nazario: 96
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Passer's Paradise Evolution
Unlike the recently released The Sky is the Limit EVO, which had five levels in total, the EA FC 25 Passer's Paradise Evolution only has two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Dribbling +10 (Max 97)
- Stamina +6 (Max 92)
- Incisive Pass PlayStyle
- Long Ball PlayStyle
- Whipped Pass PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Passing +15
- Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
- Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle
- Whipped Pass+ PlayStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain all of the boosts on offer:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Assist three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Assist five goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing. While it does require coins or FC points to be unlocked, the upgrades on offer make it worth the investment and grind.