EA FC 25 The Sky is the Limit Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Sky is the Limit Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade bronze players and make them 96-rated on the virtual pitch. Not only does this EVO provide some massive boosts overall, it is also free to complete and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular.
The ongoing FUTTIES event has provided gamers with plenty of EVOs to upgrade their high-rated superstars in Ultimate Team. However, the EA FC 25 The Sky is the Limit Evolution offers the unique opportunity to level up low-tier players and make them usable in the current meta.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Sky is the Limit Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Sky is the Limit Evolution:
- Overall: Max 64
- Position: LM or LW
- Positions: Max three
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Sky is the Limit Evolution
These are some of the best players who are eligible for this EVO:
- Abraham Odoh: 64
- Tyrique George: 64
- Samuel Abifade: 64
- Nishan Velupillay: 64
- Jair Tavares: 63
- Elias Manoel: 63
- Dustin Willms: 63
- Rushian Hepburn-Murphy: 62
All these players will become 96-rated wingers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Sky is the Limit Evolution
Similar to the recently released Absolute Unit EVO, the EA FC 25 The Sky is the Limit Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Agility +50 (Max 95)
- Balance +50 (Max 94)
- Pace +50 (Max 96)
- Whipped Pass and Technical PlayStyle
- LW position
Level 2 upgrades:
- Winger++
- Quickstep+ PlayStyle
- Incisive Pass PlayStyle
- Ball control +60 (Max 96)
- Passing +60 (Max 94)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Wide Playmaker++
- Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
- First Touch and Acrobatic PlayStyle
- Reactions +50 (Max 93)
- Shooting +60 (Max 93)
Level 4 upgrades:
- Skill moves +4 star
- Weak foot +4 star
- Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
- Trickster PlayStyle
- Composure +60 (Max 93)
- Dribbling +60 (Max 96)
Level 5 upgrades:
- Inside Forward++
- Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle
- Dead Ball PlayStyle
- Defending +40 (Max 80)
- Physicality +40 (Max 90)
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Assist three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Score ten goals in one Squad Battles match with your active EVO player on any difficulty.
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Score twenty goals in one Squad Battles match with your active EVO player on any difficulty.
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.